This Vibrant Midwest City Near Fort Wayne Thrives With Artisan Shops, Riverfront Beauty, And Historic Theaters
Traveling to a hidden gem in the Midwest often guarantees a charming main street, a focus on arts and culture, and plenty of family-friendly events that bring everyone together. Wabash, Indiana, is no exception, offering a bustling micropolitan environment with boutique shopping, a lively arts scene, and outdoor adventures. Additionally, the vibrant Wabash community boasts a big history with a little-known fact: This community was the first fully electrically lit city in the entire world.
This city is just an hour away from Fort Wayne, Indiana, by car. Flying into the Fort Wayne International Airport then heading southwest will get you into Wabash in under an hour, making it a simple drive or day-trip destination if you want to first explore Fort Wayne's dynamic and underrated community. Staying directly in Wabash offers convenient options to make the most of your trip, like at the Charley Creek Inn, where rooms are available starting at $193 per night at the time of writing.
Downtown Wabash is spread over 2.5 miles of walkable area, including three main districts: Downtown Wabash, the Wabash Cultural District, and the National Downtown Wabash Historic District. As one of only 12 designated cultural districts in the whole state of Indiana, the Wabash Cultural District is brimming with public art, educational experiences, and outdoor recreation, while the other districts house historic buildings, local artisan shops, and businesses. Each district has its own charm, and all together the downtown hub is minutes away from a coveted park with trails and canoe access.
Fish, canoe, and hike along the Wabash River Trail
Less than five minutes by car from Downtown Wabash and 10 minutes by foot is the Wabash River Trail (WRT). The Wabash River begins at the Shades State Park tributary creek, an uncrowded spot with waterfalls and ravines, and flows through Wabash Park, where visitors can enjoy hikes, cycling, and boat access. The main paved trail is ideal for both walking and cycling, as the path follows the river for 7 miles through lush scenery. The WRT also creates other trailheads to explore, leading to spots perfect for fishing and canoeing.
Connecting Downtown Wabash to the town of Lagro, Indiana, you can choose to take the WRT all the way into Lagro by foot or bike. As you head along the path toward Lagro, you will enjoy breathtaking cliffside vistas, scenic trails, and an ancient Indiana landmark. No matter where you hike, there are opportunities to observe wildlife, including bald eagles, which are common to the area.
If you choose to fish, be sure to obtain an Indiana fishing license prior to your trip, and be prepared for an uptick in fishing crowds from the spring through the fall. While Indiana winters can be cold and snowy, winter hikes are common and encouraged along the WRT. The trail is typically kept plowed during the snowy season, and parkgoers may even have a special chance to glimpse more wildlife in the quiet winter terrain, such as river otters, beavers, and deer. Be sure to dress for the weather depending on the season, wear comfortable clothes for your activity, and be prepared for more folks using the trail during the warmer months.
Experience Wabash's Historic District, theaters, and shopping
Spend your afternoons wandering the Wabash Cultural Trail through Downtown Wabash as you enjoy local shopping, dining, and stunning architecture. Downtown Wabash even offers three different historic walking tours that each provide a map and guides for participants to view 20 different historic sites. The tour is managed by the Wabash County Museum and is self-guided at your own pace.
Notably, Downtown Wabash is home to a historic theater that is well over 100 years old. Originally constructed in 1906, the Eagles Theatre was first a vaudeville theater that welcomed both tourists and locals. Today, the venue has one of the largest screens in Indiana and regularly hosts free family film nights every Monday throughout the summer months. After undergoing renovations in the 1930s to shift the decor to reflect the Art Deco style, the Eagles Theatre landed a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, along with a second historic Downtown Wabash theater.
The popular Honeywell Center building was originally constructed as a community recreational hub in 1952 and later added the Ford Theater for performing arts in 1994, the Clark Art Gallery, and Eugenia's Restaurant. Today, the Honeywell Center is a go-spot for live concerts, touring shows, and other events. Whether you're walking the streets, taking in a show in a historic venue, or spending time browsing the shops and restaurants, Downtown Wabash is an ideal destination for your next active — but peaceful — getaway.