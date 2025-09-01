The 'World's Largest Gator' Is In An Eccentric Holiday-Themed Florida Town Of Jungle Thrills And Frontier History
Hidden off State Road 50, between Orlando and Cape Canaveral, is the peculiar little town of Christmas; a town that has a festive spirit year-round. With a population of 1,300 at the 2020 census, this small town offers a quaint roadside stop in the Orlando area for those who want to have fun in the Florida sun away from overwhelming crowds. Located just 27 miles from Orlando International Airport, this kitschy holiday-inspired town is a pleasant change from the usual attractions, and even boasts having the 'World's Largest Gator' in one of its local parks.
A beautiful place to visit in town is Orlando Wetlands Park, located at 25155 Wheeler Rd, where bird-lovers can spot egrets and other wading birds in their natural habitat. Visitors love the variety of wildlife and the free tram tours in this incredible man-made preserve. The park is great for birding and hiking, with ample trails and a variety of bird species to spot, like wood storks and roseate spoonbills. Some folks have even compared it to Jurassic Park, with all the huge alligators roaming the land. This 1,600-acre wetlands project is also great for biking, with many trails winding through trees and along the banks of calm lakes. Birdwatchers will want to visit the park from November through May, during the peak of mating and migrating season.
While there aren't many stores or buildings in Christmas, it does have some big attractions. Swampy, the 'Largest Gator,' isn't an actual alligator; it's the name of the 200-foot-long building welcoming tourists to a local jungle-like zoo. Although Christmas isn't one of the five most alligator-infested destinations in Florida, it does offer an opportunity to see gators and other wildlife, up close and personal.
Watch alligators feed at Jungle Adventures
Jungle Adventures, located at 26205 East Colonial Drive, is a rustic little zoo with gators, snakes, wildcats, and other Florida wildlife. The sad reason people might never visit popular tourist attractions like alligator farms is that sometimes the animals are mistreated. The animals at this park, though, have plenty of lush green spaces so they can thrive in their natural habitat, and visitors have been pleased with the park's authenticity and how the guides care for the animals. Visitors like the fact they can hold baby gators and hedgehogs, and appreciate the lack of crowds, unlike other tourist hotspots near Orlando. Although some visitors feel the park is small and run-down, most typically enjoy the hands-on experiences and presentations the park has to offer.
Visitors here can hop on a floating barge for the Jungle Swamp Cruise and coast through mossy waters as otters and turtles swim by — just avoid swimming in the alligator and crocodile-infested waters. Make sure you have your cameras ready for the alligator feeding shows; those gators can be seen quickly snapping at that food. Speaking of pictures, don't forget to grab a photo in Swampy's jaw on your way out. The park has been around for over 50 years and contains over 200 gators throughout its 10 acres. Jungle Adventures is open daily, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., year-round.
This park isn't just a place for tourists to snap pictures of hungry gators. Jungle Adventures also provides educational outreach for nearby schools and the community, making it an excellent place for a college internship among biologists and veterinarians. This jungle wonderland, built by Herman Brooks in 1969, was originally known as Gator Jungle; Swampy was originally Brook's cozy home back in the day.
A historic town with a pioneer past
Fort Christmas Historical Park, located at 1300 Fort Christmas Road, has roots dating back to the Second Seminole War of 1837. The fort served as an important supply post during the war and played a part in the origins of the quaint roadside town we see today. It's incredible to think that a makeshift supply post was erected in just two days, in the midst of the war, but 2,000 resourceful soldiers pulled it off. The 80-square-foot fort was made of the surrounding pine trees in the area, and named after the season in which it was constructed.
Visitors to Fort Christmas can see the restored houses from the early 1900s and a replica of the fort, which originally stood here during the war. There is a museum in the fort where curious visitors can learn about the town's history, and humble houses around the fort recount the lives of the early citrus farmers and cattle ranchers in the area. After touring the grounds, enjoy a family picnic at the pavilion; there's even a park for kids to enjoy after an educational morning at the museum. Those who like seeing historical buildings can stop by and visit the town's original post office, which was restored and relocated to State Road 50 and Fort Christmas Road.
Christmas has mostly been a farming and ranching community since its inception, and long-time residents are proud of the town's helpful community spirit. Visitors can enjoy a permanent Christmas tree displayed within the town year-round — a symbol of 'love and goodwill' and its ever-prevalent Christmas Spirit.