The 'World's Largest Gator' Is In An Eccentric Holiday-Themed Florida Town Of Jungle Thrills And Frontier History

Hidden off State Road 50, between Orlando and Cape Canaveral, is the peculiar little town of Christmas; a town that has a festive spirit year-round. With a population of 1,300 at the 2020 census, this small town offers a quaint roadside stop in the Orlando area for those who want to have fun in the Florida sun away from overwhelming crowds. Located just 27 miles from Orlando International Airport, this kitschy holiday-inspired town is a pleasant change from the usual attractions, and even boasts having the 'World's Largest Gator' in one of its local parks.

A beautiful place to visit in town is Orlando Wetlands Park, located at 25155 Wheeler Rd, where bird-lovers can spot egrets and other wading birds in their natural habitat. Visitors love the variety of wildlife and the free tram tours in this incredible man-made preserve. The park is great for birding and hiking, with ample trails and a variety of bird species to spot, like wood storks and roseate spoonbills. Some folks have even compared it to Jurassic Park, with all the huge alligators roaming the land. This 1,600-acre wetlands project is also great for biking, with many trails winding through trees and along the banks of calm lakes. Birdwatchers will want to visit the park from November through May, during the peak of mating and migrating season.

While there aren't many stores or buildings in Christmas, it does have some big attractions. Swampy, the 'Largest Gator,' isn't an actual alligator; it's the name of the 200-foot-long building welcoming tourists to a local jungle-like zoo. Although Christmas isn't one of the five most alligator-infested destinations in Florida, it does offer an opportunity to see gators and other wildlife, up close and personal.