One Of Vermont's Most Affordable Retirement Towns Has Scenic Rivers And A Thriving Arts Scene

In 2007, a little Vermont town became the chosen location to host "The Simpsons Movie" premiere after winning a contest through USA Today, despite only having a tiny cinema. Today, this quaint town situated at the meeting point of the Black River and the Connecticut River is one of the best places to retire in Vermont, according to an analysis by Insider Monkey.

According to Zillow, Springfield's median housing costs are around $250,000, a little over half the median housing costs for Vermont. While prices can climb over the $1 million mark, most houses in the area cost between $200,000 and $500,000, making it somewhat affordable for retirees. The town also has easy access to healthcare, with Springfield Hospital on Ridgewood Road and Springfield Health Center on River Street. The only thing that makes Springfield inconvenient is its out-of-the-way location — the closest international airports are Albany International Airport (over 96 miles and approximately a two-hour drive away) and Burlington International Airport, a smaller but cheaper airport in the Lake Champlain area (about a 120-mile drive along the Interstate 89). However, some flights are available from Boston International Airport to Rutland Southern Vermont Airport (a 35-mile drive along Vermont Route 103). Hartness Airport in Springfield is only accessible via chartered flight.

Springfield has also made a name for itself as a cultural center. With its long history and the town's efforts to promote local art, Springfield offers a suburban lifestyle with easy access to outdoor recreation and cultural education. Residents can explore the town's art galleries, like the Gallery at the VAULT, or take part in art activities at the Springfield Art Gym. For those who prefer to get out in nature, you can enjoy walks along the Black River, go fishing in the Connecticut River, or swim in one of the many streams and ponds nearby.