One Of Vermont's Most Affordable Retirement Towns Has Scenic Rivers And A Thriving Arts Scene
In 2007, a little Vermont town became the chosen location to host "The Simpsons Movie" premiere after winning a contest through USA Today, despite only having a tiny cinema. Today, this quaint town situated at the meeting point of the Black River and the Connecticut River is one of the best places to retire in Vermont, according to an analysis by Insider Monkey.
According to Zillow, Springfield's median housing costs are around $250,000, a little over half the median housing costs for Vermont. While prices can climb over the $1 million mark, most houses in the area cost between $200,000 and $500,000, making it somewhat affordable for retirees. The town also has easy access to healthcare, with Springfield Hospital on Ridgewood Road and Springfield Health Center on River Street. The only thing that makes Springfield inconvenient is its out-of-the-way location — the closest international airports are Albany International Airport (over 96 miles and approximately a two-hour drive away) and Burlington International Airport, a smaller but cheaper airport in the Lake Champlain area (about a 120-mile drive along the Interstate 89). However, some flights are available from Boston International Airport to Rutland Southern Vermont Airport (a 35-mile drive along Vermont Route 103). Hartness Airport in Springfield is only accessible via chartered flight.
Springfield has also made a name for itself as a cultural center. With its long history and the town's efforts to promote local art, Springfield offers a suburban lifestyle with easy access to outdoor recreation and cultural education. Residents can explore the town's art galleries, like the Gallery at the VAULT, or take part in art activities at the Springfield Art Gym. For those who prefer to get out in nature, you can enjoy walks along the Black River, go fishing in the Connecticut River, or swim in one of the many streams and ponds nearby.
Indulge in pottery nights, community painting, and art exhibitions at Springfield
Springfield initially bolstered its economy through manufacturing. Taking advantage of the Black River's 110-foot drop, manufacturers drew power from the river to produce machinery, which lead to the rumor that the town was allegedly on a bombing list during World War II for its importance in weapons and machine manufacturing (via the Jerusalem Post).
In a post-war world, Springfield struggled with maintaining its economy. By the year 2000, over 40% of Springfield's stores had closed, leading two women, Nina Jamison and Allison Wallace, to start placing artwork over the shuttered windows of the closed businesses. That act eventually led to the two securing funding to install the Gallery at the VAULT (Visual Art Using Local Talent) in a restored Victorian Bank building. Today, the Gallery at the VAULT is one of the most famous art galleries in the area, hosting exhibitions of local arts and crafts. Featuring knitted work, pottery, paintings, hand-blown glasswork, and more, the gallery supports local artists through exhibitions and by allowing them to sell smaller craft items in the in-house gift shop.
With the success of the Gallery at the VAULT, Springfield began revitalizing old factories into art centers (via Vermont Arts and Living). The Fellows Gear Shaper building, once the crowning jewel in Springfield's manufacturing history, has now been turned into the Great Hall, a space to showcase large sculptural work and art. Further along the Black River to the south lies Springfield Art Gym, a community-focused art room that organizes art events for locals. Unlike the Gallery at the VAULT or the Great Hall, Springfield Art Gym is meant for regular people to hone their creativity. As founding member Elisabeth Meusse said in a conversation with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, "it's not 'our space,' it's everyone's space."
Explore Springfield's riverside activities and history
Thanks to its location at the confluence of two rivers, Springfield is a veritable haven of outdoor, riverside adventures. Check out Hoyt's landing if you fancy a spot of fishing, a state-run boat ramp along the confluence of the Black River and Connecticut River. If you prefer boating, Wilgus State Forest Park allows you to rent kayaks for $50 to $60 for a full day of paddling along the slow and scenic Connecticut River. But riverside activities aren't the only water activities available near Springfield. Despite the town's location far from the beach, around 8 miles away is a small sandy beach area along the Stoughton Pond Recreational Area at North Springfield Lake — a perfect spot for families and friend groups to dive in or have outdoor picnics. The area also has campsites and boating on the lake, making it worth a day trip from Springfield.
If you'd rather avoid getting wet, you can walk down the Toonerville Rail Trail, a 7-foot-wide trail with beautiful riverside shrubs along the gushing waters of the Black River, or explore Hartness House, a house-turned-hotel built in the early 1900s by the eccentric astronomer James Hartness. The hotel features cozy lodgings, underground tunnels, a telescope, and astronomy memorabilia, with one reviewer on Tripadvisor even calling it "a treasure trove of astronomy history."
While Springfield may be far from big, urban centers like the large artsy mountain city of Burlington, it's got a lot of charm and character. From scenic riverside walks along the Toonerville Rail Trail to historical buildings like Hartness House, one of New England's timeless mansions and castles, there's plenty to explore. The town's slow, easygoing lifestyle and developed infrastructure make it a great place to settle down post-retirement.