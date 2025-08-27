This Popular Destination For US Travelers Now Has A Higher Travel Advisory Level Due To Increased Risk

With gorgeous coastal destinations like Puerto Vallarta and Cancun, Mexico is a hotspot for American tourists. However, potential visitors should be aware that on August 12, 2025, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) updated its travel advisory on Mexico to a Level 2, noting that individuals should "Exercise increased caution in Mexico due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping." In addition, the DOS warns prospective travelers of homicides, carjackings, and robberies, among other transgressions in the country.

This alert comes months after the United States classified six Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations. While the entirety of Mexico has been designated as a Level 2, consider that the DOS has placed a number of Mexican states as a Level 4. This is the highest possible advisory level, meaning that visitors should not travel to these destinations. Michoacán and Sinaloa, both of which are notorious for their prevalent cartel activity, are included on the list.

Likewise, the DOS recommends that visitors reconsider travel to states currently ranked at Level 3, such as Jalisco, which sees millions of tourists each year, and Baja California, a popular road trip destination for many Southern California locals. However, other destinations, like Mexico City and Baja California Sur, home to Los Cabos, where violent crime has caused concern and new travel security alerts, are at a Level 2. Chances are, you or someone you know has an upcoming visit to Mexico. Here's how to protect yourself on your next South of the Border getaway.