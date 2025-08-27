This Popular Destination For US Travelers Now Has A Higher Travel Advisory Level Due To Increased Risk
With gorgeous coastal destinations like Puerto Vallarta and Cancun, Mexico is a hotspot for American tourists. However, potential visitors should be aware that on August 12, 2025, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) updated its travel advisory on Mexico to a Level 2, noting that individuals should "Exercise increased caution in Mexico due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping." In addition, the DOS warns prospective travelers of homicides, carjackings, and robberies, among other transgressions in the country.
This alert comes months after the United States classified six Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations. While the entirety of Mexico has been designated as a Level 2, consider that the DOS has placed a number of Mexican states as a Level 4. This is the highest possible advisory level, meaning that visitors should not travel to these destinations. Michoacán and Sinaloa, both of which are notorious for their prevalent cartel activity, are included on the list.
Likewise, the DOS recommends that visitors reconsider travel to states currently ranked at Level 3, such as Jalisco, which sees millions of tourists each year, and Baja California, a popular road trip destination for many Southern California locals. However, other destinations, like Mexico City and Baja California Sur, home to Los Cabos, where violent crime has caused concern and new travel security alerts, are at a Level 2. Chances are, you or someone you know has an upcoming visit to Mexico. Here's how to protect yourself on your next South of the Border getaway.
Stay safe on your next vacation to Mexico with these tips
In recent times, the news has been plagued with stories of violence against tourists in Mexico. Take, for instance, the three surfers who were murdered in Baja California. This crime transpired in April 2024, reportedly during a car theft, and is believed to be cartel-related. Nevertheless, experts like Mike Ballard from security company Global Guardian say that there is little to worry about, even with the Level 2 travel advisory. Speaking to USA Today, Ballard stated, "Ninety-nine percent of (our clients') visits have no issue, and it's probably a similar percentage for your average American that's visiting Mexico. But, you know, I would just say you want to maintain situational awareness."
In an interview with Fox News, Robert McDonald, a former Secret Service agent, had similar advice but suggested, "Stay on the resort. Enjoy what's on the property. Don't go off — that's where problems can occur." That is to say that travelers should think twice about venturing to areas that are not frequented by tourists, especially at night. The U.S. Department of State also recommends Americans use rideshare apps instead of taxis. Unfortunately, this mode of transportation has been used by bad actors to scam or physically harm tourists. In the event of an emergency, it's not a bad idea to know the location of the nearest U.S. embassy.
If you have yet to plan your visit to Mexico, consider that Campeche and Yucatan have a Level 1 advisory at the time of this publication. As such, they are the safest destinations in Mexico for a stress-free vacation. Another thing to keep in mind? Travel expert Rick Steves says that you should avoid driving and instead safely get to the "mellow and in control" parts of Mexico by flying.