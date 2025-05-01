Violent Crime In This Popular Mexican Paradise Causes Concern And A New US Travel Security Alert

The U.S. Embassy website has provided advice for travelers in the Los Cabos area in relation to this new security alert. Take note of any local disturbances, and find shelter when necessary. It's best to avoid large crowds or groups of people to minimize the risk of being caught in a bad situation.

The U.S. State Department website currently has the entire state of Baja California Sur under a Level 2 Travel Advisory, which means that visitors should "exercise increased caution." However, this advisory is not specifically related to the recent violence in the Los Cabos area — it was in place before the security alert was announced. Make sure you tell someone back home where you are and communicate with them regularly to ensure you are safe. To get up to the minute information about a destination, you also can register your travel plans via the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

The two states in Mexico currently listed at a Level 1 (Exercise Normal Precautions) are Campeche and Yucatán in the Yucatán Peninsula. In these states, you can find some of Mexico's best pyramids and one of Mexico's safest cities, great for a stress-free vacation.