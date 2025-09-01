Between Yellowstone And Grand Teton Is Wyoming's Gorgeous Village With Lakeside Stays And Mountain Recreation
When trapper Davey Jackson spent a winter camping on a frozen lake in what are now known as the Grand Tetons, other trappers and mountain men named the lake after him (and eventually the whole valley, calling it "Jackson's Hole"). Jackson Lake is the largest lake in Grand Teton National Park, and while Jenny Lake and the hikes and peaks around and south of Jackson Lake such as the Grand Teton get most of the attention, Jackson Lake would be an amazing place to set up base camp for a few days, or even a week, of great outdoor living. Luckily Colter Bay Village was set up as a place for you to stay and play on the shore of this gorgeous lake.
Even people in your party who hate hiking will relish a few days parked in the woods surrounding this pristine bay, staring at the soaring peaks across the rippling water. But if you like to hike, there are options right out your front patio at Colter Bay –– and even more right down the road. The lake is ripe for boating and floating however you like. Literally any outdoor mountain activities you could choose are right at your fingertips. Plus the Colter Bay Cabins may just be some of the most affordable lodging options in the Tetons.
Go play at Colter Bay Village
Colter Bay Village is up in the northern part of Grand Teton National Park. This corner of Jackson Lake is almost an hour from the town of Jackson but less than half an hour from Yellowstone National Park, meaning it's easy to focus on your adventures from any park. Colter Bay Marina is surrounded by all sorts of watercraft, some of which are available for rent at Colter Bay Boat Rentals, and is a great place to launch your own vessel for some alpine lake exploration under the watchful gaze of Mt. Moran and its distinctive Skillet Glacier. Some climbers take their boats across the lake to climb the Skillet (and ski it in parts of winter and spring) or any of the other classic routes on Mt. Moran.
If you like your hike a bit less extreme, walk the Lakeshore Trail that hugs the lake and take in the majesty. For a bit more of a challenge you could take the roundtrip loop around 10 miles to Hermitage Point. Fishing in the lake is also a big hit, especially in the nooks and crannies that line the shore. If you take a drive down through Teton Park, stop at Jackson Lake Dam to fish where the North Entrance meets the road — you'll likely see a few anglers already out.
The Snake River enters Jackson Lake at the north and stretches south from the dam. Book a float on this national park river renowned for its crystal clear waters and scenery, or at least wet a line in pursuit of its plentiful trout. Hiking, climbing, boating, gazing — anything you could want to do in the high alpine is available from Colter Bay Village.
Plan a stay at Colter Bay Village
Colter Bay Village in the north of Grand Teton Park is a perfect mountain adventure destination. First off, getting there is easy since Grand Teton is America's only national park with an airport located inside of it. Given its location, Colter Bay is often less crowded than the more popular locations to the south in Grand Teton or to the north in Yellowstone, making it a perfect option for people trying to get away from it all. A lakeside stay is memorable, though you might not want to rough it like Davey Jackson. If you prefer four walls and beds, Colter Bay Cabins are a perfect cozy option right in the woods. There's no TV, microwave, or mini-fridges so you still get that simple life.
Then there are the Colter Bay Tent Cabins, Teton Park's version of glamping with bunks, a woodstove, and a grilling area. Finally there's a campground for you to throw down your own tent for a lodging option with a million stars. Grab a delicious meal at the Ranch House Restaurant for traditional Western fine dining, or check out the John Colter Café Court for a more casual bite. For a dining experience you won't ever forget, though, check out the Jackson Lake Dinner Cruise. Choose between steak or trout, beans, biscuits and more as you enjoy the end of the day on a slow boat to Elk Island. There's also a morning cruise that ends with a cowboy breakfast on Elk Island, or the Lunch Cruise with a picnic on the island. You'll find no better blend of culinary excellence, jaw-dropping scenery, and Western hospitality than one of these cruises. They might just redefine your idea of a luxurious meal. Of course, Colter Bay Village just may redefine how you look at life in general.