Between Yellowstone And Grand Teton Is Wyoming's Gorgeous Village With Lakeside Stays And Mountain Recreation

Colter Bay Village is up in the northern part of Grand Teton National Park. This corner of Jackson Lake is almost an hour from the town of Jackson but less than half an hour from Yellowstone National Park, meaning it's easy to focus on your adventures from any park. Colter Bay Marina is surrounded by all sorts of watercraft, some of which are available for rent at Colter Bay Boat Rentals, and is a great place to launch your own vessel for some alpine lake exploration under the watchful gaze of Mt. Moran and its distinctive Skillet Glacier. Some climbers take their boats across the lake to climb the Skillet (and ski it in parts of winter and spring) or any of the other classic routes on Mt. Moran.

If you like your hike a bit less extreme, walk the Lakeshore Trail that hugs the lake and take in the majesty. For a bit more of a challenge you could take the roundtrip loop around 10 miles to Hermitage Point. Fishing in the lake is also a big hit, especially in the nooks and crannies that line the shore. If you take a drive down through Teton Park, stop at Jackson Lake Dam to fish where the North Entrance meets the road — you'll likely see a few anglers already out.

The Snake River enters Jackson Lake at the north and stretches south from the dam. Book a float on this national park river renowned for its crystal clear waters and scenery, or at least wet a line in pursuit of its plentiful trout. Hiking, climbing, boating, gazing — anything you could want to do in the high alpine is available from Colter Bay Village.