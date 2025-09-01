'The Heart Of Colorado' Is A High-Altitude Hideaway With Alpine Lakes, Historic Trails, And Hearty Flavors

Colorado is highly celebrated for its stunning mountain scenery, with the Rocky Mountains stealing the show. Additionally, the Centennial State is regarded as the best state in America for skiing thanks to its ski resorts and geographic uniqueness. But once you step off the beaten path, you encounter underrated places that are just as enchanting as the state's popular peaks and chateaus.

Established in 1880, Hartsel is a small mountain village nestled in Park County. Positioned in the center of Colorado, the town has earned the nickname "The Heart of Colorado". The town of Hartsel was born from adventurous, Gold Rush-driven migration when a cattleman named Samuel Hartsel relocated from Pennsylvania to Colorado. There, he began selling meat to the miners for a living, instead of dedicating his life to fortune hunting.

Skipping ahead to now, Hartsel lies at an altitude of 8,864 feet and stretches across 605 square miles of plateau. With fewer than 40 residents living in the area as of 2020, it's the perfect place to take a breather and clock in some me-time. Despite the seeming desolation, this high-altitude hideaway warmly welcomes visitors to glide across its alpine lakes, hike its historic trails, and savor its local, hearty cuisine. If you want to visit Hartsel and are based in Colorado, the town is about a two-hour drive from Denver or an hour and a half drive from Colorado Springs. If you are traveling from abroad, Denver International Airport makes it easy to fly into the area and navigate from there.