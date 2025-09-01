'The Heart Of Colorado' Is A High-Altitude Hideaway With Alpine Lakes, Historic Trails, And Hearty Flavors
Colorado is highly celebrated for its stunning mountain scenery, with the Rocky Mountains stealing the show. Additionally, the Centennial State is regarded as the best state in America for skiing thanks to its ski resorts and geographic uniqueness. But once you step off the beaten path, you encounter underrated places that are just as enchanting as the state's popular peaks and chateaus.
Established in 1880, Hartsel is a small mountain village nestled in Park County. Positioned in the center of Colorado, the town has earned the nickname "The Heart of Colorado". The town of Hartsel was born from adventurous, Gold Rush-driven migration when a cattleman named Samuel Hartsel relocated from Pennsylvania to Colorado. There, he began selling meat to the miners for a living, instead of dedicating his life to fortune hunting.
Skipping ahead to now, Hartsel lies at an altitude of 8,864 feet and stretches across 605 square miles of plateau. With fewer than 40 residents living in the area as of 2020, it's the perfect place to take a breather and clock in some me-time. Despite the seeming desolation, this high-altitude hideaway warmly welcomes visitors to glide across its alpine lakes, hike its historic trails, and savor its local, hearty cuisine. If you want to visit Hartsel and are based in Colorado, the town is about a two-hour drive from Denver or an hour and a half drive from Colorado Springs. If you are traveling from abroad, Denver International Airport makes it easy to fly into the area and navigate from there.
Explore high-altitude trails and alpine lakes
Colorado's high-alpine towns offer off-grid adventures, making hiking in the Centennial State an especially exciting challenge. One such trail is Buffalo Meadows via Rich Creek, a 12.9-mile loop. This hike starts at elevations between 10,600 to 11,400 feet and takes nearly six hours to complete.
Considered a demanding path, you won't come across many other hikers along the way, making for a secluded outdoor adventure. The best time to embark on such a journey is from June to September, when towering, green pine trees surround you on the vast, dry terrain. If you have more time to spend exploring, venture into the 31.5-mile Buffalo Peaks and Salt Creek Trail Loop. A backpacker favorite, this trail takes over 14 hours to finish and gains more than 5,000 feet in elevation. The best months to visit the area are from June to October.
Antero Reservoir is popular among anglers thanks to its lakes, which are ideal for fishing. Located less than a 30-minute drive from Hartsel and rising almost 9,000 feet above sea level, the nature reserve is tucked away in a wide valley with gentle sloping hills. In winter, the lake freezes, offering fun opportunities for ice fishing. Less than 20 minutes from Hartsel, you'll find Spinney Mountain State Park. Located southeast of South Park, the park offers views of wide, untamed beauty nestled in a serene alpine atmosphere. The lake is well known for trout fishing, while around 220 bird species soar above. Within the same distance, you can visit Eleven Mile State Park, one of Colorado's most prominent reservoirs, where the fish-rich lake sits on a highland, nestled among lush vegetation.
Try Hartsel's rustic, ranch-style cuisine
Hartsel is a rural town with roots in ranching and farming. This history has led to a hearty, tradition-oriented cuisine focused on local ingredients. If you are in town, you can savor typical dishes at local restaurants or farms focused on sustainability. Highline Cafe and Saloon is a landmark in town — and not easy to miss.
A log construction stands at the border of the road, reminiscent of a ghost town, but inside, you'll find a welcoming atmosphere. The eatery is a bar and grill that serves breakfast dishes like pancakes, toasts, and huevo rancheros in large portions, and main meals such as burgers with Denver cheese or bacon with cheddar. One menu item you should definitely not skip out on is a Colorado classic: Bison meat. This delicacy is found at both casual and Michelin-starred restaurants. One such restaurant is Rock River Ranches. Established in 2010, the ranch is a small family-owned business that sells bison meat to both restaurants and local customers. Bison are harvested locally and in small groups, with farmers treating them humanely to deliver good-quality meat.
If you want to explore a historic site instead, head to Salt Works Ranch. Founded in 1862, the ranch was initially built to harvest salt from nearby springs, later transforming into a cattle farm, which is still active today. If you're looking for something a bit more upscale, and if you are traveling in winter, don't miss Zach's Cabin in Beaver Creek. Here, an open-air sleigh ride transports you to a charming cabin restaurant.