Colorado's High-Alpine Town Offers Off-Grid Adventures, Gold Rush Saloons, And Scenic Trains

Looking to unplug? Silverton offers off-the-grid adventures for every kind of explorer. Rent ATVs to traverse more than 500 miles of rugged trails throughout the area, or book tiny huts in the surrounding mountains with no Wi-Fi or cell service. You can rough it, or let a tour company build your itinerary, make your meals, and carry your gear. For a truly unforgettable experience, consider a llama as a hiking partner. Yes, these docile creatures can be leased for a solo adventure or as part of a fully guided tour. They're gentle, sure-footed, and can carry up to 75 pounds of gear, allowing you to enjoy the high-altitude hike without the burden of a heavy pack.

To get to Silverton, you can fly into Durango–La Plata County Airport or Montrose Regional Airport and rent a vehicle. The Durango airport is about an hour away and offers daily direct flights from Denver, Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston (summer season only), and Phoenix. Montrose is about 90 minutes away and has year-round direct flights from Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix, with additional nonstops from major cities during the winter ski season. While these may seem like small airports, there are plenty of convenient options.

You can also fly into Denver any time of year and take the six-and-a-half-hour drive through some of the most beautiful parts of the state. Consider a short detour to visit Alma, Colorado, the highest incorporated town in North America. Another worthy side trip is Salida, Colorado, home to a downtown that's an artistic haven filled with galleries and locally owned boutiques.