Colorado's High-Alpine Town Offers Off-Grid Adventures, Gold Rush Saloons, And Scenic Trains
The sound of a historic train whistle, the rush of a river flowing through town, green trees, blue skies, and thrilling adventure — sounds like a vacation in the making! Welcome to Silverton, a destination in Southwestern Colorado with authentic western spirit, gold rush vibes, llamas for rent, and a roadway famously dubbed the "Million Dollar Highway" for its stunning views. The San Juan Scenic Byway is the only way to drive into this mountain town. Legend has it, it either cost a million dollars per mile to construct or the total cost of land was a million.
At 9,318 feet above sea level, summers are sunny and warm with cool nights, and snow often lingers in the surrounding peaks. Winters bring plenty of snowfall and chilly temperatures perfect for skiing, but the sun still shines. There's fun to be had any time of year in this quaint, historic community. You'll find rustic saloons and restaurants that look like they could be right out of a black-and-white photo from the 1880s, like Handlebars Food & Saloon or the Lacey Rose Saloon. Plan your trip around President's Day Weekend when they turn Blair Street into a snowy obstacle course where you'll watch people ski behind horses in an event they call Skijoring. It looks as fun as it sounds.
Off -the-grid fun in Silverton
Looking to unplug? Silverton offers off-the-grid adventures for every kind of explorer. Rent ATVs to traverse more than 500 miles of rugged trails throughout the area, or book tiny huts in the surrounding mountains with no Wi-Fi or cell service. You can rough it, or let a tour company build your itinerary, make your meals, and carry your gear. For a truly unforgettable experience, consider a llama as a hiking partner. Yes, these docile creatures can be leased for a solo adventure or as part of a fully guided tour. They're gentle, sure-footed, and can carry up to 75 pounds of gear, allowing you to enjoy the high-altitude hike without the burden of a heavy pack.
To get to Silverton, you can fly into Durango–La Plata County Airport or Montrose Regional Airport and rent a vehicle. The Durango airport is about an hour away and offers daily direct flights from Denver, Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston (summer season only), and Phoenix. Montrose is about 90 minutes away and has year-round direct flights from Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix, with additional nonstops from major cities during the winter ski season. While these may seem like small airports, there are plenty of convenient options.
You can also fly into Denver any time of year and take the six-and-a-half-hour drive through some of the most beautiful parts of the state. Consider a short detour to visit Alma, Colorado, the highest incorporated town in North America. Another worthy side trip is Salida, Colorado, home to a downtown that's an artistic haven filled with galleries and locally owned boutiques.
Ride through history in Silverton
If you don't feel like driving the winding San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway, ride the train! The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad has been operating since 1882, taking passengers between the towns in a vintage steam or diesel locomotive. The train chugs along the Animas River, offering jaw-dropping views of the San Juan Mountains. This family-friendly ride takes about three and a half hours each way. You can hop off in Silverton to stay overnight and then ride back to Durango. Packages start at $654 for two people at the time of this writing, which includes an overnight stay at the historic must-see Grand Imperial Hotel and luggage transfer. One-way tickets for adults start at $105 and go up to $230, depending on the car you ride in. Fares on the diesel engine train are typically lower, starting at $101. Don't forget: If you ride one way, you'll need to arrange your return trip to Durango.
While you're on the train, you can imagine what it must've been like to live in the mining camps. It might not be what you think — Silverton experienced many boom years when the prices of gold and silver were high, with mining continuing into the 1990s. Most of the buildings in town are original and have been restored to their colorful, historic beauty. The legendary Wyatt Earp lived in Silverton for some time following the shootout at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, and you can still walk the same historic streets he did. Silverton is recognized as a Preserve America Community, a national designation that highlights its commitment to celebrating and protecting its historic character while promoting heritage tourism and community revitalization.