Rick Steves' Not-Perfectly-Accurate But Simple Little Trick To Help American Tourists Think In Celsius

"What's 25 degrees Celsius in Fahrenheit? Is that warm, or should I bring a jacket?" If you've ever had to check the weather while traveling or living abroad — or even just taken your temperature during a fever — you'll have likely run into some numbers that require quick conversions. To much of the world, Celsius is the go-to temperature scale — metric-based, internationally standardized, and some might even say logical. Yet in the United States, Fahrenheit still reigns: Americans continue to measure heatwaves and cold snaps using a scale that, well, hardly anyone else uses. But when you're trying not to come off like a clueless tourist that drives locals up a wall, not even a calculator will help if you don't know what exactly to calculate. What's the best way to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit for an American brain, and is there a way to remember it quickly and effectively?

With all the best travel tips we've learned from Rick Steves, the travel expert has yet another trick up his sleeve: a simple way to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit (and vice-versa) so you don't have to pull out a calculator or conversion app every time you check the temperature on your vacation. Yes, it involves math, but it's a straightforward equation that's usually pretty accurate — or at least in close range. Once you get the hang of it, you'll be, as Rick Steves says, a traveler, not a tourist.