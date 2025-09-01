Ontario's Great Lakes Sun-Soaked Destination With Tuscany Vibes Is The Birthplace Of Canadian Winemaking
When it comes to North American wine, California's largest wine regions tend to get most of the attention. But the Great Lakes region is home to one of the continent's best spots as well, all hidden on the shores of Lake Erie. Nearly 20 wineries lie across Lake Erie North Shore and Pelee Island, Canada's southernmost wine region. Just across the border on Lake Erie's South Shore, 22 different wineries and cellars are clustered along a 50-mile stretch from Silver Creek, New York, to Harborcreek, Pennsylvania (an area also known as "America's Grape Country" ).
Located along the same latitude as illustrious wine regions like the Bordeaux region in France, Tuscany, Italy, and yes, Napa Valley, California, cabernet, merlot, syrah, and chardonnay varieties all shine here in Canada's warmest grape-growing region, along with riesling and pinot gris. To explore this wine region while enjoying the area's gorgeous scenery, biking is a great option, either with a guided tour or independently, or you can book a van or trolley tour as well. While visiting Lake Erie North Shore, don't skip some time on Pelee Island, which is considered the birthplace of winemaking in Canada. To get to Pelee Island, ferries run from April until early December from both Canadian and U.S. ports, or you can also fly into Pelee Island Airport.
Wineries around Lake Erie North Shore and Pelee Island
Notably, Lake Erie North Shore is home to Canada's very first commercial winery, Vin Villa, which dates all the way back to 1866 and is also considered the birthplace of champagne in North America. Apart from enjoying a tasting, touring the grounds is a fascinating excursion, which includes the historic ruins as well as the restored cellars. A visit to Erie Shore Vineyard is also a must, known for its critically acclaimed wine selection. "A must-stop on the wine trail," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The wines are fantastic and award-winning, the prices are great, and the service is wonderful." The acclaimed Pelee Island Winery is also worth a stop, thanks to its 700 acres of farmland and internationally lauded wine.
If you're interested in exploring a number of wineries in the area (which you should), you can even purchase a tasting pass, which allows you to visit up to six different spots. The pass is valid for six months after purchase, and after your first redemption, you'll have a month to continue using it. For a charming stay that's the perfect jumping off point for exploring Pelee Island's wine region, the Wandering Dog Inn is well-rated, quiet, and historic. If you're looking for another award-winning Canadian wine region with lakeside charm, the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia is a gem.