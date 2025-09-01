Ontario's Great Lakes Sun-Soaked Destination With Tuscany Vibes Is The Birthplace Of Canadian Winemaking

When it comes to North American wine, California's largest wine regions tend to get most of the attention. But the Great Lakes region is home to one of the continent's best spots as well, all hidden on the shores of Lake Erie. Nearly 20 wineries lie across Lake Erie North Shore and Pelee Island, Canada's southernmost wine region. Just across the border on Lake Erie's South Shore, 22 different wineries and cellars are clustered along a 50-mile stretch from Silver Creek, New York, to Harborcreek, Pennsylvania (an area also known as "America's Grape Country" ).

Located along the same latitude as illustrious wine regions like the Bordeaux region in France, Tuscany, Italy, and yes, Napa Valley, California, cabernet, merlot, syrah, and chardonnay varieties all shine here in Canada's warmest grape-growing region, along with riesling and pinot gris. To explore this wine region while enjoying the area's gorgeous scenery, biking is a great option, either with a guided tour or independently, or you can book a van or trolley tour as well. While visiting Lake Erie North Shore, don't skip some time on Pelee Island, which is considered the birthplace of winemaking in Canada. To get to Pelee Island, ferries run from April until early December from both Canadian and U.S. ports, or you can also fly into Pelee Island Airport.