The Wine Capital Of Canada Is A Sunny Haven Where Lakeside Charm Meets Award-Winning Wineries

Tucked into British Columbia's interior, the Okanagan Valley is a renowned but under-the-radar wine region. It's the biggest wine growing area in British Columbia (BC), and at the southern end of the valley is Oliver, the so-called wine capital of Canada. It has this title because "it produces [50%] of BC's wine grapes," according to Visit Oliver. This small town of just over 5,000 people is at the northern edge of the Great Basin Desert, and along with its lush vineyards, the landscape features a mixture of mountains, grasslands, and lakes.

Oliver is just under a two-hour drive from the Kelowna International Airport, and it's around five hours from Vancouver. The Syilx people of the Okanagan Nation have made their home in the area for generations. Oliver became an agricultural town in the late 1910s and early 1920s with land being irrigated for farming and sold to soldiers returning from World War I. For a time, it was once known as the "Cantaloupe Capital of Canada," according to the Oliver & District Heritage Society. Although some wineries were established before, it wasn't until the 1980s that wineries really started to see major success in British Columbia, including the Oliver area, and there are now over two dozen wineries in Oliver.

With lots of sunshine and warmth and a variety of soils, there's a range of grape varieties grown here. You can expect to find a lot of merlot along with cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, and pinot noir.