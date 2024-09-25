California's Largest Wine Region Somehow Still Remains One Of The State's Best-Kept Secrets

When most people think of California, their minds often wander to its iconic beaches and famous wine country destinations like Napa, Sonoma, and even Malibu. However, there's a lesser-known gem that offers a budget-friendly yet delicious alternative — Lodi. Situated in Northern California, Lodi is home to over 60 wineries and provides an authentic, down-to-earth wine-tasting experience without the crowds and high prices. With its historic vineyards and charming atmosphere, Lodi is a must-visit for wine lovers seeking something off the beaten path.

Lodi is located just south of Sacramento and about 90 miles from the Greater Bay Area. With over 90,000 acres of vineyards, Lodi generates more than $350 million in wine production annually. Nearly 40% of California's premium wine grapes come from Lodi, earning it the title of the "Winegrape Capital of the World." Thanks to its generous climate, Lodi has been a significant part of California's wine industry for over 100 years, making it a vital yet underappreciated region for wine production.