Michigan's Nearly Mile-Long Sandy Beach Offers A Quintessential Upper Peninsula Experience Full Of Beauty

The Midwest is full of hidden gems, no place more so than the Upper Peninsula of Lake Michigan. Better known as the UP, this remote, forested region boasts some of the most incredible natural scenery you'll find anywhere else in the country. What makes this area even more unique is that it's surrounded by three Great Lakes, including Lake Superior, a majestic lake featuring an epic circular road trip.

With roughly 1,700 miles of shoreline and beaches to explore in the UP, it's no surprise that this region is home to some of Michigan's best national parks and sites like Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. This wild shoreline overlooking Lake Superior is known for its multicolored sandstone cliffs, pristine beaches, beautiful waterfalls, dense forests, and miles of hiking and backpacking trails.

There are six beaches found within the park. While you can't go wrong with any of them, TripAdvisor lists Miners Beach as one of the top five in the whole of the UP. It's a stunning, sandy beach that stretches for nearly a mile along Lake Superior. You can easily spend an afternoon or an entire day relaxing on the beach and exploring the shoreline. From the beach, you'll enjoy a panoramic view overlooking the turquoise waters of Lake Superior and the area's namesake, colorful forested cliffs — or "pictured rocks."