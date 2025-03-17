Kayak Through Pristine Waters And Breathtaking Waterfalls In Michigan's Iconic Upper Peninsula Paradise
Michigan's Upper Peninsula (often referred to as the UP) is one of the most unique features of any state in America. Disconnected from the main landmass of Michigan, the UP stretches out from northern Wisconsin and shares a border with three of the Great Lakes: Superior, Huron, and Michigan. While only 3% of Michigan's population lives here, the UP is still home to charming, European-inspired towns like Hancock and has plenty of pristine islands and outdoor areas to explore.
The city of Munising, which rests in the central northern quarter of the UP, is the gateway to Hiawatha National Forest and offers up some of the most pristine waters and breathtaking waters anyone with a kayak would love to paddle. Originally settled in 1855, Munising got rich off of mining and timber. Today, it is more known as an excellent place for outdoor recreation, especially kayaking.
Owing to its position of relative remoteness, getting to Munising can be a considerable effort. The easiest way would be to charter a flight into Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, rent a car, and drive 50 minutes east into Munising. For those driving, Munising is on Michigan Route 28, which connects in the east to Interstate 75, and in the west to Route 41 and Route 2 into Wisconsin. However you arrive, be sure to bring your love of water and spirit of adventure with you to this remarkable place.
A guide to paddling Munising's waters
Munising is home to one of Michigan's most popular destinations: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Established by President Johnson during the 1960s, Pictured Rocks consists of 42 miles of dramatic cliff faces along the Lake Superior Shoreline. You can see with your own eyes the millions of generations that have passed along these cliffs through the various colors embedded in layers of rock.
Naturally, the best way to experience the cliffs is from the water. Pictured Rocks Kayaking offers all inclusive, guided paddles that take you to some of the prettiest locations along the lakeshore. In an innovative move, paddlers disembark in their kayaks from a start-of-the art ferry boat. This off-shore launch allows time to relax and prepare for a challenging, but not too difficult, paddle along the cliffs.
Another great location to enjoy a days paddling is the Au Train River, which winds for 10 miles through the Hiawatha National Forest. This established canoe trail is easy paddling. There are no rapids to worry about, or lengthy portages that would disrupt your paddling. This is a river trip that the whole family can enjoy, and has excellent spots to come to picnic on shore. Just remember to purchase a state license if you plan to fish.
Don't miss Munising's beautiful waterfalls
Waterfalls are among the most exciting water features in the world. What would a trip to Zambia be without seeing the world's largest waterfall, the absolutely breath-taking Victoria Falls? Over in Munising, the waterfalls are not as enormous, but their beauty lies in the tranquility of the surroundings. As such, the city is one of the best places in Michigan to see some truly stunning waterfalls.
Munising Falls needs to be your first stop. Located down an easy, quarter-mile trail just a few minutes drive from downtown, this 50-foot waterfall is surrounded by dramatic woods and stunning wildflowers. Munising's most easily accessible waterfall is Wagner Falls, located at the junction of Michigan Routes 94 and 28. You can see them from the road, but will get a better view by following the short path that leads to the base down at Wagner Creek.
However, the most spectacular falls in Munising have to be Spray Falls in Painted Rocks National Lakeshore. Seen best from the water, this 70-foot mammoth has a purpling effect as it streams down the colored cliffs towards the crystal waters of Lake Superior. On a good day, you can look down into the water at the base of the falls and see the remains of an 1856 shipwreck that occurred at the base of Spray Falls. Nowhere else in Michigan can you experience such breathtakingly beautiful waters.