Kayak Through Pristine Waters And Breathtaking Waterfalls In Michigan's Iconic Upper Peninsula Paradise

Michigan's Upper Peninsula (often referred to as the UP) is one of the most unique features of any state in America. Disconnected from the main landmass of Michigan, the UP stretches out from northern Wisconsin and shares a border with three of the Great Lakes: Superior, Huron, and Michigan. While only 3% of Michigan's population lives here, the UP is still home to charming, European-inspired towns like Hancock and has plenty of pristine islands and outdoor areas to explore.

The city of Munising, which rests in the central northern quarter of the UP, is the gateway to Hiawatha National Forest and offers up some of the most pristine waters and breathtaking waters anyone with a kayak would love to paddle. Originally settled in 1855, Munising got rich off of mining and timber. Today, it is more known as an excellent place for outdoor recreation, especially kayaking.

Owing to its position of relative remoteness, getting to Munising can be a considerable effort. The easiest way would be to charter a flight into Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, rent a car, and drive 50 minutes east into Munising. For those driving, Munising is on Michigan Route 28, which connects in the east to Interstate 75, and in the west to Route 41 and Route 2 into Wisconsin. However you arrive, be sure to bring your love of water and spirit of adventure with you to this remarkable place.