This Iconic Midwestern City Is The Country's Biggest Hotspot For Bed Bug Infestations In 2025

With tourism and business travel transit come great rashes of bed bug infestations. With an influx of 113 million visitors to Chicago in 2024, 500,000 more than in 2023, it's no surprise the iconic Midwestern city is the country's biggest hotspot for these unrelentingly pesky pests. The metropolis reigns supreme on Orkin's Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list for the fifth year running, based on where the pest control company provided the most commercial and residential bed bug control between May 2024 and May 2025. The Windy City's temperate climate also enables the festering of bed bug outbreaks, which can be challenging, troublesome, and costly to quell if you inadvertently bring them home, especially since they're getting more resistant to certain treatments.

Even if you're a frequent traveler who packs the most efficient suitcase possible, bed bugs may still be steps ahead, as they're hardy voyagers who seamlessly latch on to suitcases, backpacks, purses, and other trip kit, often unnoticed. And if you're an expert at snagging extra perks when checking into your hotel, make sure these don't include the extra hematophagous roommates who nourish on blood sapped from a sleeping you. Thankfully, taking the time to perform simple inspections and preventative steps upon entering your hotel room and once you get home is very effective in minimizing a bed bug blight any time you travel, and especially during peak seasons like summer and the holidays. According to Orkin, this is how cities like Charlotte, Philadelphia, and New York celebrated massive slides down the ranks.