Why Tourists Should Avoid New York's Central Park Main Entrances

Did you know that you can spot over a quarter of America's bird species in Central Park? The park's dense forests are to thank for this. These wooded paths are loved by visitors looking for a quiet time-out from daily life and the tourist congestion of other New York attractions. If the north entrances are free of tourist congestion, it's partially because they connect to the lesser-known North Woods, which were designed to replicate the landscapes of well-known New York State mountain ranges, including the Catskills and the Adirondack Mountains. The idea was to provide city dwellers with upstate getaways in the heart of Manhattan.

Enter via the 72nd Street entrances to reach The Ramble, a 36-acre woodland that's a refreshing alternative to the neighboring Bethesda Terrace. This particular area attracts over 200 species of birds, especially migrating birds passing through in the springtime. If you're visiting in autumn, both The Ramble and the North Woods offer unparalleled fall foliage viewing in Central Park.

Flower lovers should visit the Conservatory Garden. This 6-acre space is home to over 25 species of flowering plants, most of which bloom during the spring, summer, and fall. There are three areas that each showcase a different style of garden: French, Italian, and English. You can enter the garden via the East 102nd Street entrance. Another garden worth noting is the Shakespeare Garden. Though more modest than the Conservatory, it has a similar landscape-slash-architecture cachet. Don't have a particular destination in mind? Wander in the park deep and long enough, and you're sure to find a quiet place to rest within New York City's urban oasis.