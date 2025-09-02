Samantha Brown Says The Most Relaxing Way To Explore Europe Isn't By Plane, Train, Bus, Or Mega-Ship

When it comes to ways to explore Europe, the options are endless. High-speed trains can whisk you from London to Paris in just a few hours, while you sit at a window seat, slowly sipping a glass of inexpensive wine. Buses can take you through the hills and olive groves of the breathtaking Italian countryside. Planes allow you to easily hop between countries, while mega-ships offer up more amenities than you can ever even think possible. But the most relaxing way to explore Europe is not going to be found in an airport, train station, or floating resort.

The chillest mode of transportation, at least according to travel expert and TV host Samantha Brown, is taking a river cruise. As she told Parade, these cruises are one of the most "intimate, peaceful, and immersive" ways to uncover a new location. While larger cruise ships can be overly crowded and chaotic, floating along the water in a more intimate setting might feel like just what the doctor ordered. And since most modern river cruises boast amenities like air conditioning, refreshing beverages, and a more immersive experience, they're the perfect way to traverse through a destination with a bit more tranquility.