Samantha Brown Says The Most Relaxing Way To Explore Europe Isn't By Plane, Train, Bus, Or Mega-Ship
When it comes to ways to explore Europe, the options are endless. High-speed trains can whisk you from London to Paris in just a few hours, while you sit at a window seat, slowly sipping a glass of inexpensive wine. Buses can take you through the hills and olive groves of the breathtaking Italian countryside. Planes allow you to easily hop between countries, while mega-ships offer up more amenities than you can ever even think possible. But the most relaxing way to explore Europe is not going to be found in an airport, train station, or floating resort.
The chillest mode of transportation, at least according to travel expert and TV host Samantha Brown, is taking a river cruise. As she told Parade, these cruises are one of the most "intimate, peaceful, and immersive" ways to uncover a new location. While larger cruise ships can be overly crowded and chaotic, floating along the water in a more intimate setting might feel like just what the doctor ordered. And since most modern river cruises boast amenities like air conditioning, refreshing beverages, and a more immersive experience, they're the perfect way to traverse through a destination with a bit more tranquility.
Why you should book a river cruise on your next trip
The world of cruising has dramatically shifted over the years. Not so long ago, mega-sized cruise ships were the most exciting way to roam the waters, but today, smaller vessels are stealing the spotlight. From French canal barges that take you to Provence's picturesque vineyards to gulets that sail through Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, river cruises are much more intimate and immersive. Because they're smaller in size, they can take you to the more covetable destinations (and dock directly in town). Instead of a cookie-cutter itinerary you might find on many larger cruises, these ones tend to feel a little bit more boutique.
Samantha Brown notes that this move towards slower, smaller cruises is part of a bigger shift that we are beginning to see in how we want to travel. Instead of jam-packing itineraries and racing from place to place, people are now prioritizing what feels meaningful. A boutique river cruise is the perfect blend of comfort, luxury, and immersion, with activities like wildlife excursions and village bike rides that dig into the heart of each destination. If you're looking for something that feels a little bit more chilled-out, intentional, and immersed in a locale's culture, a river cruise is the perfect place to start your journey.