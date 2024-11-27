Hills, Olive Groves, And Slow Tourism Define The Breathtaking Italian Birthplace Of Da Vinci

To see the "Mona Lisa," you need to take to your tiptoes to peer over the swarm of admirers in her hall in the Louvre. Standing before the "Last Supper" requires loitering in a painfully long queue snaking out of Milan's Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie. Marveling at the "Vitruvian Man" means battling your way through the densely congested canal sides of Venice. Art lovers worldwide will contend with the thronging crowds and tourist trappings just to get a glimpse at the works of Leonardo Da Vinci. Yet, his hometown has managed to bypass the fate of the beautiful destinations in the world sadly ruined by overtourism.

Advertisement

Vinci, situated amid rolling Tuscan orchards and tiny, medieval cliffside towns, is a quintessential Italian destination. It overlooks the olive groves from its hilltop perch, distinguishable by its soaring castle tower and winding cobbled lanes, oriented around the small-town piazza. Unlike most Italian villages, Vinci's famous son and the interest he attracts mean that they have good tourism infrastructure and connection to the rest of the country. It's easy to access the town from the art-filled historic gem of Florence, with a trainline connecting the Tuscan capital and Emboli, and a regular bus route traveling onwards from Emboli to Vinci. It's also possible to drive, though Italian roads can be hair-raising for newcomers.

Advertisement