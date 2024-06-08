One Of The Best Border-Busting Day Trips In All Of Europe, Per Rick Steves

London, England, is one of the most visited cities in Europe and justifiably so. There's no shortage of cultural and historical attractions, the city's culinary scene isn't shabby either, and it isn't too far from one of the U.K.'s best beaches. However, if you're looking for an adventure to add to your London itinerary, European travel expert Rick Steves has a suggestion: Consider a day trip to Paris. One of the most wondrous things about Europe is the ability for visitors and locals alike to travel with ease from one country to the other. This is thanks to the continent's rail transport system.

With that said, travelers can catch the Eurostar, a high-speed train, from London's St. Pancras International Station to Paris' Gare Du Nord. Impressively, the Eurostar traverses the English Channel via an underwater tunnel. On his website, Steves explained, "This journey between two of Europe's greatest cities is almost as fun as the destination. At 190 mph, the train is so fast that when the tracks parallel the highway, the cars look as if they're standing still."

The best part? The trek from London to Paris is less than three hours. At the time of this writing, the earliest train leaves London at 6:01 a.m. and the last train departs from Paris for London is at 9:11 p.m. In other words, if planned accordingly, travelers truly have all day to explore Paris.

