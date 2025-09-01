Delaware Is Home To A Pristine Stretch Of Coast With The World's Largest Population Of Horseshoe Crabs
Delaware Bay is home to several charming coastal towns like Bowers, and each year its pristine shorelines witness a unique natural phenomenon. Thousands of horseshoe crabs — ancient creatures that have existed for millions of years, predating even the dinosaurs, and famous for their blue-colored blood — gather between Kitts Hummock and Slaughter Beach in the species' largest reproductive ritual in the world. Witnessing these prehistoric crabs is indeed an unforgettable experience.
But why is it that the horseshoe crabs choose to spawn on the coastline of Delaware Bay? Well, it's because of a combination of factors, including the bay's warming spring tides, smooth sloped sands, shallow beaches, and gentle waves as a result of the jetty. That creates an ideal habitat for the crabs to lay their eggs. These eggs, in turn, serve as food for migrating shorebirds, making horseshoe crabs an essential part of the bay's ecosystem. Because this stretch of coastline gets the largest horseshoe crab spawning in the world, both Slaughter Beach and Kitts Hummock have been designated as sanctuaries for these unique creatures.
Visiting either location guarantees a front-row seat for this phenomenon, the perfect ending to a unique beach day in Delaware Bay. Slaughter Beach can be accessed by driving from the Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY) one hour away from the nearby town of Milford. The Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), in turn, is the closest major airport to Kitts Hummock, just over one hour from Dover. However you reach these beaches, remember to Leave No Trace and be respectful toward this delicate environment.
Horseshoe crab viewing in Delaware's Slaughter Beach
Despite its off-putting name, Slaughter Beach is a place full of life. Founded in 1681, this small coastal town is steeped in folklore surrounding its name, some tales more dreadful than others. For instance, one version claims it was named after the town's postmaster, William Slaughter. Another darker version tells of the massacre of Native Americans by colonial settlers. Today, Slaughter Beach provides visitors with a beautiful summer retreat surrounded by the local wildlife.
Here, bird enthusiasts can take part in the red knot birding festival held every spring, and they can enjoy both the spring and fall shorebird migrations. Monarch butterflies also make for quite the sight, as do the nesting and hatchling terrapins in the area. But without a doubt, the horseshoe crabs take the spotlight. From May through August — especially in late May and June — these living fossils emerge during nights when the tide is high. The beach closes at 9 p.m., leaving you a short window of time in which to see these creatures. Just be sure to avoid grabbing them by the tail or removing any research tags, and if you find a crab flipped on its back, please gently turn it over.
When the show has ended, locals on Reddit recommend a visit to Sambo's Tavern 40 minutes away for some amazing crab cakes. As for accommodations, nearby Milford (15 minutes away) offers several options like the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham (around $100 per night at the time of writing). Lewes (25 minutes away) hosts a farmer's market selling wares from Delaware's only lavender farm as well as the pet-friendly Lazy L At Willow Creek Bed & Breakfast with rates starting at $220 a night.
Visiting Kitts Hummock's horseshoe crabs and nearby accommodations
Located just 25 minutes north of Slaughter Beach, the historical Kitts Hummock is another horseshoe crab sanctuary you need to visit. While it's not a summer resort — and swimming isn't advised due to the mudflats lining the shore — it offers a truly special experience for those drawn to the iconic horseshoe crabs.
Unlike Slaughter Beach, the shores of Kitts Hummock close shortly after sundown, giving you less time to see the spawning crabs. However, you can still spot thousands of them late in the afternoon, especially from May until August. Visitors should stay somewhat far away from the crabs unless they need help flipping over. Also, be sure to wear shoes such as boots and warm clothes during the evening, both to stay warm and to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes and beach flies.
Other interesting attractions in the area include the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, which is only 15 minutes away. The Museum showcases the history of the U.S. Air Force as well as an aircraft collection. Dover is also home to a couple of historical sites within Delaware's only national park. As for accommodations, the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Dover and Home2 Suites by Hilton Dover are some good options, with prices per night starting as low as $70 and $100 respectively at the time of writing. Lastly, Bally's Dover Casino Resort offers a more luxurious experience 15 minutes from Kitts Hummock. The resort has its own restaurants and other attractions, such as live music events.