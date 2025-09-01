Delaware Is Home To A Pristine Stretch Of Coast With The World's Largest Population Of Horseshoe Crabs

Delaware Bay is home to several charming coastal towns like Bowers, and each year its pristine shorelines witness a unique natural phenomenon. Thousands of horseshoe crabs — ancient creatures that have existed for millions of years, predating even the dinosaurs, and famous for their blue-colored blood — gather between Kitts Hummock and Slaughter Beach in the species' largest reproductive ritual in the world. Witnessing these prehistoric crabs is indeed an unforgettable experience.

But why is it that the horseshoe crabs choose to spawn on the coastline of Delaware Bay? Well, it's because of a combination of factors, including the bay's warming spring tides, smooth sloped sands, shallow beaches, and gentle waves as a result of the jetty. That creates an ideal habitat for the crabs to lay their eggs. These eggs, in turn, serve as food for migrating shorebirds, making horseshoe crabs an essential part of the bay's ecosystem. Because this stretch of coastline gets the largest horseshoe crab spawning in the world, both Slaughter Beach and Kitts Hummock have been designated as sanctuaries for these unique creatures.

Visiting either location guarantees a front-row seat for this phenomenon, the perfect ending to a unique beach day in Delaware Bay. Slaughter Beach can be accessed by driving from the Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY) one hour away from the nearby town of Milford. The Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), in turn, is the closest major airport to Kitts Hummock, just over one hour from Dover. However you reach these beaches, remember to Leave No Trace and be respectful toward this delicate environment.