Hidden On Delaware's Coast Is A Wildly Underrated Eclectic Beach Town With Charm, Food, And Fun

With a nickname of "The First State," it makes sense that Delaware is a great place for history buffs. It's also a great place to walk — Delaware even has a scenic trail that guides travelers across the entire state in just one day. However, if you are looking for a more laid back getaway in a beach town filled with charm, this state also has exactly what you are looking for. Sitting right by the Delaware Bay is a small town that lives, according to its own website, "the way life used to be." It's a town that, like the rest of Delaware, is also highly walkable and bikeable. Here, where everyone knows everyone, in part due to the population of only 307 people, you can slow down and enjoy some bayside fun.

Bowers, Delaware, started off as a simple fishing hub where charter boats stopped on their way to look for oysters, blue crabs, and fresh fish. There was even a steamboat called The Frederica that ferried folks from Bowers across the Delaware Bay to Philly. Nowadays, travelers usually drive the 93 miles from Philly to Bowers to soak in the bayside views. Bowers and its beach are underrated gems of Delaware, especially because the town is never too crowded and is filled with charming restaurants and fun-filled parks to enjoy.