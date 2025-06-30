Hidden On Delaware's Coast Is A Wildly Underrated Eclectic Beach Town With Charm, Food, And Fun
With a nickname of "The First State," it makes sense that Delaware is a great place for history buffs. It's also a great place to walk — Delaware even has a scenic trail that guides travelers across the entire state in just one day. However, if you are looking for a more laid back getaway in a beach town filled with charm, this state also has exactly what you are looking for. Sitting right by the Delaware Bay is a small town that lives, according to its own website, "the way life used to be." It's a town that, like the rest of Delaware, is also highly walkable and bikeable. Here, where everyone knows everyone, in part due to the population of only 307 people, you can slow down and enjoy some bayside fun.
Bowers, Delaware, started off as a simple fishing hub where charter boats stopped on their way to look for oysters, blue crabs, and fresh fish. There was even a steamboat called The Frederica that ferried folks from Bowers across the Delaware Bay to Philly. Nowadays, travelers usually drive the 93 miles from Philly to Bowers to soak in the bayside views. Bowers and its beach are underrated gems of Delaware, especially because the town is never too crowded and is filled with charming restaurants and fun-filled parks to enjoy.
Eating fresh seafood in Bowers
For your grub, there is one place to visit where you'll find all you need from food and drinks to ice cream: JP's on the Wharf. Located where the mouth of the Murderkill River meets the Delaware Bay, the popular local spot offers an atmosphere reminiscent of Bowers' small fishing town past. JP's on the Wharf also prides itself on sourcing its food directly from the bay right outside its doors. Order a fillet of the day's fresh catch, or a grilled salmon with blood orange shallot glaze, or maybe their homemade crab cakes. After lunch or dinner, grab dessert from Barnacle's Ice Cream, sold at JP's takeout window. The restaurant is closed Mondays, and open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, hours are slightly shorter, from noon to 6:30 p.m.
Right outside of JP's is The Boatyard. Which is an outdoor seating area with a food truck and live musical performances. After you grab your order from the food truck, pop on down to The Bayview Tavern, a local dive bar that is right down the street. Here you can play some pool while downing some draft beers. Bowers is such a small town that all of these joints are within walking distance of each other, much like the charming fun you can get into in town.
Fun by the calm waters of Bowers
The Delaware Bay and the two rivers that flow past Bowers — the St. Jones and Murderkill — offer plenty of opportunities for kayaking, boating, and lounging on the shores of this beach town. The Bowers Beach jetty is also a good spot for avid fishermen to catch flounder, sheepshead, and bass. While you're there, head to the public beach for a relaxing swim in the bay.
The three main parks in town provide recreational activities for those that want to get a bit of exercise in. Church Street's park has basketball courts along with a playground for children. Play Bocce at the Main Street park. Or take it easy at Watermen's Park, where you can eat and hang out on the grassy lawns. Delaware is full of small-town charm, like this coastal gem with antique shops, history, and natural beauty. Bowers, Delaware, is no different; it is an endearing little town that's the perfect getaway from the big city. If you're looking for more water and island fun after your visit to Bowers, check out Delaware's most beautiful islands featuring tranquil reserves, breezy boardwalks, and coastal views.