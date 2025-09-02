This Bustling Metropolis Was Ranked The World's Best City For A Workation In 2025

Since the pandemic and the rise of work-from-home culture, the workation has become central to many people's lives. In 2025, almost a quarter of the American workforce worked remotely (per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics), and a reported 66% of global workers in a 2023 Owl Labs survey believed working from home should be a legal right. It's no wonder, then, that countries have tried to lure deep-pocketed foreigners to their shores through workation schemes, like the 60-plus countries offering digital nomad visas or those with relaxed labor laws and quality remote work infrastructure.

Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Indonesia, and Mexico tend to top lists of the most desirable countries for a workation. And you could argue Mauritius offers remote workers the most enticing change of scenery with its renewable, one-year premium visa. But according to data released by International Workplace Group (IWG), there's no better city for a 2025 workation than Tokyo, one of the surprisingly affordable cities digital nomads are now flocking to.

The study analyzed cities across 12 different categories (each scored out of 10), awarding the Japanese capital a total score of 91. Pipping Rio de Janeiro, Budapest, Seoul, and Barcelona to the top post, Tokyo ranked highly for its access to Wi-Fi and broadband speed, best-in-class transport network, almost mythical levels of public safety, and storied cultural offerings. This year was the first year Tokyo was included, following the launch of a digital nomad visa targeted at high-earning remote workers from 51 countries, so expect it to remain high on the list for years to come.