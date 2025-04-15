Digital Nomads Are Flocking To These Surprisingly Affordable Cities As Popular Hubs Grow Too Expensive

Digital nomads previously enjoyed low costs of living and the relative anonymity of working in cities like Mexico City and Buenos Aires. But word of mouth (and social media) has played a part in rendering these idyllic working hubs unsustainable. Great as they were for building a sense of community amongst remote workers and for drumming up the local economy, their growing popularity came with the painful prices of soaring rent, inflation, and gentrification, resulting in a lifestyle that is less affordable than it previously was. The growing number of digital nomads worldwide — about 40 million as of 2024 — prompts the question: what new frontiers are the remote workforce setting their sights on? Digital nomads around the world have weighed in on their preferred locations, citing Quito, Tokyo, and Montreal among their choices of affordable places to combine work and travel.

Popular travel destinations do not automatically translate to remote work havens: In fact, these could even end up being among the worst countries for digital nomads. While most remote workers flock to a country's major city almost reflexively, the savvier ones are setting their bags down in smaller areas an hour or two away from the capital for cheaper rent and a more authentic experience. Taking affordability, internet access, visa restrictions, and community into consideration, these unexpected places are emerging as crowd favorites.