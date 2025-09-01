North Carolina's Waterfall Paradise Is A Gorge Hiding In The Blue Ridge Mountains With A Famous Drive And Trails

Hidden within the expansive 530,000-acre Nantahala National Forest in southwest North Carolina are many spectacular waterfalls. The appropriately-named Waterfall Byway takes drivers through "the land of waterfalls" between the towns of Franklin and Highlands, where cascades of water pour down from the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's the perfect setting for a casual day trip in the car, or a wonderous hiking adventure.

Sitting just 50 miles south of Pigeon Forge, one of Tennessee's best mountain towns, the Cullasaja River fuels the raging falls. This scenic waterway flows from the North Carolina highlands, eventually finding its way to the Gulf of Mexico. Along the way, it creates spectacular waterfalls, fills pools full of fish, and carves overlooks giving visitors unprecedented views of North Carolina's mountains.

Nature lovers can access these views through a 61-mile section of Highway 65, which could easily be viewed as one of the most stunning and storied routes for a perfect U.S. road trip. There are multiple areas to pull your car aside along the Waterfall Byway to appreciate the splendor of the views or even wade into the Cullasaja River. It's important to use extreme caution, however, since the water levels and currents can be dangerous near the falls or during high waters.