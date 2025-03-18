Escape To Tennessee's Best Mountain Towns For Peaceful Hiking Trails And A Dose Of Country Charm
It was about Tennessee that Dolly Parton sang, "The greenest state in the land of the free ... is calling me back to my smoky mountain home." The mountains of Tennessee have been inspiring artists, musicians, writers, and travelers for generations. One of the major draws of this misty, lush area is Great Smoky Mountains National Park, one of the most breathtaking national parks on the East Coast. Scattered around the park and through the mountains of the state are a myriad of small towns, from tiny little hamlets to theme park hot spots and even Tennessee's oldest town.
These mountain towns are diverse enough that travelers can choose their own adventure, tailored to their specific interests. Whether you want to immerse yourself in the world of Dolly Parton in Dollywood, spend a peaceful trip exploring the national park, zip line through the trees, or wander historic neighborhoods, the small towns of Tennessee offer all of this and more. As many of these towns were impacted by recent hurricanes, check out their websites before going to ensure they're ready for (and welcoming) tourism.
Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg, one of the gateways to Smoky Mountain National Park — one of the most-visited national parks in the United States — is a year-round destination in its own right. This thriving resort town is home to some of the best attractions in the Smokies, such as Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies (especially fun for kids), the motorized tram up Ober Mountain for panoramic views, and Anakeesta, a mountaintop adventure park with hanging bridges, mountain coasters, and several nature-themed villages to explore. From escape rooms to arcades, car museums, and waterparks, Gatlinburg is never short on activities. There's also plenty of local restaurants and shopping streets. For shopping, skip the chain stores and fancy boutiques and visit the Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community, an 8-mile loop showcasing traditional Appalachian crafts.
And, of course, there's plenty of outdoor activities, with easy access to the surrounding mountains. On Reddit, u/dontworry19 heartily recommends Cades Cove, "a beautiful 11-mile-loop with outstanding views. There are old churches and cemeteries along the way that you can pull over and go into. The chances of you seeing a bear, especially if you go first thing in the morning, are excellent." There are also many waterfall hikes near Gatlinburg, like Laurel Falls and Ramsey Cascades. Sections of the Appalachian Trail can also be accessed from Gatlinburg, if you want to experience the iconic pathway.
Pigeon Forge
About 15 minutes from Gatlinburg, you'll find another lively resort town: Pigeon Forge. Pigeon Forge is most famous for Dollywood, a theme park built by country music legend Dolly Parton to celebrate her home state of Tennessee while improving the local economy and providing jobs. As Dollywood is one of Tennessee's most famous sites, many who come to Pigeon Forge come for Dolly (no shade). In addition to Dollywood, other Dolly-themed attractions in the area include a replica of her childhood home and Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, a Wild West-themed dinner show.
However, Pigeon Forge is also a gateway to the Great Smokies, making it one of the most fun and unique U.S. towns near national parks. This means it offers much more than just Dollywood or its other man-made attractions (like a Titanic exhibit, zorbing experience, zip lining, and mini golf). Hike to Inspiration Point on the Alum Cave Trail or along Porters Creek to the picturesque Greenbrier Cove. Pigeon Forge is also one of the towns along the breathtakingly scenic Foothills Parkway drive, a less-crowded road than other parts of the national park that still provides incredible views.
Townsend
Rural Townsend is known as the "peaceful side of the Smokies," as it's much less crowded than Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. According to those familiar with the area, Townsend is calm and slightly off the beaten path yet still close to the action. So, if you'd like to visit Dollywood or one of the other attractions in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, they're both under 45 minutes away by car.
Enter the Smoky Mountains through this wildly underrated town (in a quick four-minute trip) and feel the tension in your shoulders dissolve. Beautiful in all seasons, Townsend (like most of Tennessee's mountain towns) is renowned for its fall foliage. The little gem of Townsend is also called the "Gateway to Cades Cove," a scenic valley with a walking loop that passes beautiful vistas, old settlements, and local wildlife. As Cades Cove is one of the most popular spots in the Great Smokies — if it was a separate park, it would be the seventh most visited park in the country — there are plenty of other, quieter spots near Townsend if you're hoping to escape your fellow man. Try local favorites like the easy Middle Prong Trail or the stream-side Cucumber Gap, a wonderland of wildflowers in the spring.
Cumberland Gap
On the Tennessee and Kentucky border, right below Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, lies the little mountain town of Cumberland Gap itself (not to be confused with the tunnel of the same name, which makes a passage between Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia). Cumberland Gap, both the town and the park (and even the tunnel!), have a long and storied history. Daniel Boone hacked his way through the wilderness on a 200-mile trail, originally used by local tribes, that became "Boone's Path." Cumberland Gap became the first "gateway to the West," with thousands of people and wagons crossing to settle the West. Cumberland Gap National Historical Park aims to preserve this history, as well as over 14,000 acres of wilderness. Explore the 85 miles of trails and caves, and even stand in three states simultaneously.
After you've explored the nearby nature, make a drive to Pinnacles Overlook for some more incredible views, then head into the historic town of Cumberland Gap. Shop for Appalachian arts, crafts, and goods in town and at the Cumberland Gap Artists' Co-op, visit the town's historic post office, and end the day with a ghost tour through the storied streets.
Jonesborough
Jonesborough, established 1779, is the oldest town in Tennessee, where live music and historic streets await. The streets of this charming, storybook town lead right to the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains. Since history is everywhere you look in Jonesborough, there's nowhere better to immerse yourself in the past. Explore the red-bricked buildings full of local restaurants and boutiques, and learn all about local history at the Chuckey Depot Museum or the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum. The town is also known for its preservation of the oral and written word, giving it the nickname of "Storytelling Capital of the World." Every October, the Jonesborough International Storytelling Center hosts the National Storytelling Festival, bringing mountain storytellers from all over the world to town. However, the center has year-round programming, so make sure to pop in anytime while in Jonesborough.
Of course, it wouldn't be a mountain town if it wasn't surrounded by, well, mountains. Wander the trails at Persimmon Ridge Park, dig for fossils at the nearby Gray Fossil Site, or meander through the forest and town along the Lost State Scenic Walkway.
Sewanee
Home to the University of the South, America's real-life Hogwarts perched on a foggy mountaintop, Sewanee, Tennessee, is one of the state's (and the South's) most charming towns. The beautiful, historic university with gorgeous architecture is a must-visit, especially the Abbott Cotten Martin Ravine Garden (nicknamed Abbo's Alley), Dupont Library, and several chapels. For incredible campus and town views, take a short walk up to the nearby bluffs for the overlook at War Memorial Cross.
Sewanee is also home to many a natural wonder, like the Sewanee Natural Bridge in the forest. Nearby hikes include the just over 2-mile hike to Bridal Veil Falls, the 20-mile Perimeter Trail if you're up for a longer trek, and the Mountain Goat Trail (once one of the steepest railroad ascents in the world and now a recreational trail that will eventually span 35 miles between seven towns). Visit the Head of the Crow State Park to see dramatic sandstone formations and an underground river.
Johnson City
The little Tennessee town of Johnson City is located near the Unaka Mountains, a southeastern mountain range where outdoor recreation and panoramic views never end. This mountain town, known for its breweries and biking (of the mountain and motorcycle varieties), has an undeniable cool factor. Adventurous bikers should head to Tannery Knobs, the city's mountain bike park, while those hoping for an easier ride should cycle along the Tweetsie Trail, once a railroad and now a scenic pathway. Motorcycle riders can cruise the curves on the "Southern Dozen," a series of scenic, adventurous roads starting in Johnson City.
Hikers can use their own two feet to trek through Buffalo Mountain Park, through acres and acres of steeply forested land. After your adventures, head to town for beer at the Yee-Haw Brewing Company (this is the South, after all), located in the old Tweetsie Rail Station, or Johnson City Brewing, the town's oldest microbrewery. Finish your trip by immersing yourself in train history at the Johnson City Railroad Experience, a community hub and museum.