Escape To Tennessee's Best Mountain Towns For Peaceful Hiking Trails And A Dose Of Country Charm

It was about Tennessee that Dolly Parton sang, "The greenest state in the land of the free ... is calling me back to my smoky mountain home." The mountains of Tennessee have been inspiring artists, musicians, writers, and travelers for generations. One of the major draws of this misty, lush area is Great Smoky Mountains National Park, one of the most breathtaking national parks on the East Coast. Scattered around the park and through the mountains of the state are a myriad of small towns, from tiny little hamlets to theme park hot spots and even Tennessee's oldest town.

These mountain towns are diverse enough that travelers can choose their own adventure, tailored to their specific interests. Whether you want to immerse yourself in the world of Dolly Parton in Dollywood, spend a peaceful trip exploring the national park, zip line through the trees, or wander historic neighborhoods, the small towns of Tennessee offer all of this and more. As many of these towns were impacted by recent hurricanes, check out their websites before going to ensure they're ready for (and welcoming) tourism.