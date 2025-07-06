One Of North Carolina's Most Iconic Waterfalls Is Just Off Highway 64 With A Highly Accessible Trail
Just off the winding Highway 64 in the mountains of western North Carolina, visitors are greeted by a thunderous welcome from one of the state's most breathtaking natural wonders: Dry Falls. The accessible landmark is known for being one of the few waterfalls in North Carolina you can walk behind, offering a one-of-a-kind view of the 75-foot cascade in Nantahala National Forest. There's no need to brave a long, steep hike to reach this beautiful spot, as guests can reach Dry Falls by walking less than 10 minutes from the parking lot.
Dry Falls is a must-visit stop along the scenic Waterfall Byway through North Carolina's "land of waterfalls," with many stunning sights to explore along the way. Expect a thrilling experience as the roaring waters of Dry Falls become louder the closer you get. It won't be long before you discover why people travel from all over to marvel at this breathtaking destination. You'll emerge slightly damp, completely exhilarated, and with photos that hardly do justice to the experience.
Dry Falls is an accessible marvel with an easy hike
Unlike hiking to the peaks of North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains, which can be challenging to say the least, Dry Falls offers ease of access that doesn't take away from the fun of the adventure. The trail to the falls is less than half a mile and takes just a few minutes to complete from the parking lot. For visitors in wheelchairs or traveling with a stroller, a more accessible paved trail towards a viewing platform ensures a smooth and safe trip to the waterfall.
Those who venture up the path that leads directly behind the falls will be greeted by a unique sight. The water plunges over a recessed cliff, forming a wide overhang that allows hikers to walk directly behind the rushing water without getting drenched. However, light mist is possible on windy days, along with more slippery stone steps that require a bit more care to safely navigate. Don't forget to pause for a photo right beneath the waterfall, where the curtain of water creates a rare natural backdrop you won't easily find anywhere else.
Planning your visit to Dry Falls, North Carolina
If you're ready to visit Dry Falls, get ready for a scenic drive through the Cullasaja Gorge before reaching your destination. Parking at Dry Falls costs $3 at the time of writing, but because the parking lot is small, it's not uncommon to find all spaces filled by mid-morning on weekends. To avoid this, try to arrive before 10 a.m. or on a weekday for the most relaxed experience.
Dry Falls is a major highlight of North Carolina's mountainous Waterfall Byway, a 98-mile scenic drive made up of over 200 waterfalls. Other nearby hot spots include Bridal Veil Falls and Silver Run Falls, which is popular for swimming in the summer, but this road trip is worth taking in any season. In autumn, Dry Falls transforms into a picturesque scene awash with color, and winter changes the area into a stunning frozen landscape. Dry Falls is located in the Nantahala National Forest, the largest national forest in the state at over 500,000 acres. The area also offers excellent fishing, whitewater rafting, and trails like the Whiteside Mountain Loop, ensuring that you won't run out of things to do.
For out-of-state travelers, the nearest major airport is Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), about 90 minutes away from Dry Falls. If you're looking to stay overnight, the nearby town of Highlands offers a range of accommodations, from cozy inns like the Mountain Valley Inn to charming retreats like the Skyline Lodge, making it easy to turn your visit into a relaxed weekend getaway. When you're ready to chase waterfalls, make Dry Falls a priority on your North Carolina bucket list.