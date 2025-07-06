One Of North Carolina's Most Iconic Waterfalls Is Just Off Highway 64 With A Highly Accessible Trail

If you're ready to visit Dry Falls, get ready for a scenic drive through the Cullasaja Gorge before reaching your destination. Parking at Dry Falls costs $3 at the time of writing, but because the parking lot is small, it's not uncommon to find all spaces filled by mid-morning on weekends. To avoid this, try to arrive before 10 a.m. or on a weekday for the most relaxed experience.

Dry Falls is a major highlight of North Carolina's mountainous Waterfall Byway, a 98-mile scenic drive made up of over 200 waterfalls. Other nearby hot spots include Bridal Veil Falls and Silver Run Falls, which is popular for swimming in the summer, but this road trip is worth taking in any season. In autumn, Dry Falls transforms into a picturesque scene awash with color, and winter changes the area into a stunning frozen landscape. Dry Falls is located in the Nantahala National Forest, the largest national forest in the state at over 500,000 acres. The area also offers excellent fishing, whitewater rafting, and trails like the Whiteside Mountain Loop, ensuring that you won't run out of things to do.

For out-of-state travelers, the nearest major airport is Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), about 90 minutes away from Dry Falls. If you're looking to stay overnight, the nearby town of Highlands offers a range of accommodations, from cozy inns like the Mountain Valley Inn to charming retreats like the Skyline Lodge, making it easy to turn your visit into a relaxed weekend getaway. When you're ready to chase waterfalls, make Dry Falls a priority on your North Carolina bucket list.