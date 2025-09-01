Buying One Of These Popular Cars In Europe Comes With A Unique VIP Vacation And Free Shipping To The US
Buying a new car should always be a pleasurable business. But what if there was a way to take the meaning of pleasurable to all new and dizzying heights? What if, alongside getting your new set of wheels, the dealer also threw in a luxury vacation to the overlooked but always happy region of Scandinavia, an epic road trip around the continent of Europe, and free shipping of the vehicle back to the U.S.? Well, Sweden's No. 1 car maker has you covered on all counts.
Yep, Volvo's all-new Overseas Tourist Delivery program really sweetens the deal for prospective buyers of these tried-and-tested cars. The package, which includes what they've dubbed a "Core Volvo Experience," promises to be a real adventure, swapping out a simple test drive for complimentary airfare and hotel nights in the city of Gothenburg. There's a whiff of the jet setter about it, too. You'll be collected at the airport when you arrive and treated to a fine-dining experience in one of the town's leading eateries.
It doesn't end there. The folks at Volvo also provide two weeks of complimentary insurance so that you can cruise around Europe to your heart's content, putting your sparkling new ride through its paces on roads that link up glacier-topped mountains and ocean-carved fjords. The cherry on top is free shipment of your car back to the stars and stripes, which takes anything from six weeks to get to New York, or 13 weeks for arrivals in Washington, plus some processing time at the port.
Gothenburg and beyond awaits
Volvo's enticing car purchasing experience is all centered around the city of Gothenburg. It's a buzzy place — the largest non-capital city in the whole Nordic region, in fact. Part of the deal is a two-night stay in one of the town's cozy hotels. It could be the Radisson Blu Scandinavia, which boasts its very own spa and yoga studio, or the Hotel Draken, where there's a bistro set 33 stories up with sweeping views aplenty.
Adding to that is a chance to visit the World of Volvo. Think of it as Disneyland for Volvo lovers: It's got collections of vintage Volvo tractors, trucks, and police cars. There's also a separate section totally given over to Volvo's racing cars, which chronicles the successes of the brand in competitive events since the 1920s.
When all that's done and dusted, there's plenty more to see around the city — and throughout Northern Europe, more generally. Remember that buyers will benefit from two whole weeks of insurance to explore the region, after all. It's a wanderlust-stoking prospect, since west Sweden is a land of fairytale castles and national parks. Go beyond that and you could hit the majestic fjords of Norway, which beckon to the northwest, or even the white-sand beaches of Rügen, Germany's largest island. The possibilities are endless.