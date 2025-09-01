Buying One Of These Popular Cars In Europe Comes With A Unique VIP Vacation And Free Shipping To The US

Buying a new car should always be a pleasurable business. But what if there was a way to take the meaning of pleasurable to all new and dizzying heights? What if, alongside getting your new set of wheels, the dealer also threw in a luxury vacation to the overlooked but always happy region of Scandinavia, an epic road trip around the continent of Europe, and free shipping of the vehicle back to the U.S.? Well, Sweden's No. 1 car maker has you covered on all counts.

Yep, Volvo's all-new Overseas Tourist Delivery program really sweetens the deal for prospective buyers of these tried-and-tested cars. The package, which includes what they've dubbed a "Core Volvo Experience," promises to be a real adventure, swapping out a simple test drive for complimentary airfare and hotel nights in the city of Gothenburg. There's a whiff of the jet setter about it, too. You'll be collected at the airport when you arrive and treated to a fine-dining experience in one of the town's leading eateries.

It doesn't end there. The folks at Volvo also provide two weeks of complimentary insurance so that you can cruise around Europe to your heart's content, putting your sparkling new ride through its paces on roads that link up glacier-topped mountains and ocean-carved fjords. The cherry on top is free shipment of your car back to the stars and stripes, which takes anything from six weeks to get to New York, or 13 weeks for arrivals in Washington, plus some processing time at the port.