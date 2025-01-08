Explore Fairytale Castles, National Parks & Trendsetting Cities In A Lesser-Visited Scandinavian Region

While Norwegian fjords and the snow-laden Lappish tundra may draw more tourist crowds, Sweden's western region provides an overlooked escape. Outside of its fashionable principal city, the west is dominated by wildlife-rich lake districts, historical castles, and remote rural retreats. Fringed by idyllic quiet islands and swathed with thick inland forests, West Sweden has options for every type of traveler. Foodies can find the freshest seafood, while young adventurers can chase family-friendly adventures. Stylish explorers can roam a chic Scandinavian city, and outdoorsmen can hike, bike, and kayak their way through the remote Swedish stretch. Soak in a sauna, walk through ancient castles, look out for wildlife in vast national parks — your options are almost endless.

Renting a car and mapping out a road trip route is the best way to immerse yourself in Sweden's picturesque outdoors away from crowds in the country's lesser-visited western stretch. Departing from the well-connected second city of Gothenburg, with an international airport and a train station receiving regular arrivals from Stockholm and Copenhagen, you can pair a stylish city trip with a scenic nature escape.

Ensure you plan your travels with the weather in mind; seasons in Sweden are extreme. For long, sunny days, explore in summer, or travel in fall or spring to catch the vibrant shifting colors. Winter brings with it thick snows and shorter days, ideal for travelers planning to pair the voyage with a trip to one of the best destinations in the world to view the northern lights.