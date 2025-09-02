This Unassuming English Pub Was Named Among The World's Most Exclusive Restaurants
When we think of the most exclusive restaurants in the world, it's usually a Michelin-starred, fine-dining haunt in New York or Barcelona, or a members-only Tokyo restaurant whose existence is so secretive it seems apocryphal. The mind doesn't naturally drift toward the welcoming confines of an English pub. But in Bristol, a vibrant city in England's otherwise sleepy West Country, you'll find the most exclusive pub fare in the world.
Research conducted by Dojo, which analyzed search volumes, reservation waiting times, and social media followings to identify the most exclusive eateries in the world, ranked The Bank Tavern, in Bristol, as sixth overall. The waiting list for the pub's Sunday roast is 365 days — matched only by Damon Baehrel in New York (which came in at No. 8), House of Prime Rib in San Francisco (No. 4), and Barcelona's Disfrutar (No. 3). Topping the podium was The Lost Kitchen, in Maine, where guests apply for reservations by sending postcards to the restaurant which are then selected at random. At No. 2 was Rao's in New York, a members-only restaurant that's been in business since 1896.
Hiding down a side street in the heart of the city, The Bank Tavern opens its Sunday lunch bookings at the beginning of each calendar year. In 2025, would-be diners crashed the website and snapped up all the available spots within 13 minutes of bookings going live. One of Anthony Bourdain's tips for finding the best local restaurants was to observe here locals eat — and you can rest assured Bristolians are eating here.
What's so special about The Bank Tavern's Sunday roast?
A criticism often leveled at British cuisine, long considered Europe's worst, is that it lacks creativity and flavor. A common rebuttal is to refer said critic to a Sunday roast — a source of national pride matched only by the Royal Family, the NHS, and the propensity for forming orderly queues. Sunday roasts have been around since at least the 15th century, and have always had a robust, winter-warmer quality. They typically feature a roast joint of meat surrounded by root vegetables like carrots and parsnips, greens including broccoli and Brussels sprouts, and potatoes either roasted, mashed, or both. Finishing touches include Yorkshire puddings (which are basically cups of baked batter), gravy, and horseradish sauce.
The Bank Tavern's award-winning roast, a recipient of glowing media reviews, is a case of classic combos done well: either roast beef, porchetta, or butternut squash wellington, served with cauliflower puree, creamed spinach, braised red cabbage, seasonal vegetables, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and gravy. Pair it with a classic British ale — Rick Steves has a few secrets for picking the best ones — of which The Bank Tavern has several on tap.
This is not, however, the most auspicious time for British pubs. Around six are reportedly closing each week amid complaints that pub food is on the decline and that prices are becoming exorbitant. That The Bank Tavern is making waves in the international food scene could well help drag British pub culture from its current low ebb.