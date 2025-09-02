This Unassuming English Pub Was Named Among The World's Most Exclusive Restaurants

When we think of the most exclusive restaurants in the world, it's usually a Michelin-starred, fine-dining haunt in New York or Barcelona, or a members-only Tokyo restaurant whose existence is so secretive it seems apocryphal. The mind doesn't naturally drift toward the welcoming confines of an English pub. But in Bristol, a vibrant city in England's otherwise sleepy West Country, you'll find the most exclusive pub fare in the world.

Research conducted by Dojo, which analyzed search volumes, reservation waiting times, and social media followings to identify the most exclusive eateries in the world, ranked The Bank Tavern, in Bristol, as sixth overall. The waiting list for the pub's Sunday roast is 365 days — matched only by Damon Baehrel in New York (which came in at No. 8), House of Prime Rib in San Francisco (No. 4), and Barcelona's Disfrutar (No. 3). Topping the podium was The Lost Kitchen, in Maine, where guests apply for reservations by sending postcards to the restaurant which are then selected at random. At No. 2 was Rao's in New York, a members-only restaurant that's been in business since 1896.

Hiding down a side street in the heart of the city, The Bank Tavern opens its Sunday lunch bookings at the beginning of each calendar year. In 2025, would-be diners crashed the website and snapped up all the available spots within 13 minutes of bookings going live. One of Anthony Bourdain's tips for finding the best local restaurants was to observe here locals eat — and you can rest assured Bristolians are eating here.