The Cuisine Long Considered Europe's Worst Is Making An Unexpected Comeback In London

There's one element of European travel that nearly everyone loves: sampling the local cuisine. That is, of course, until you get to the British Isles. Then, people's opinions diverge quickly. The butt of jokes for decades (centuries?), Britain's food has never been as enrapturing as that of its continental neighbors, like the many colorful French regions with their intoxicating cuisines.

But does it have to be that way? Truth be told, the culinary options in the United Kingdom are some of the most diverse and interesting in the world. Hundreds of years of empire-building have brought a wealth of influences, spices, and variety to the British Isles. And this world-class food scene has recently been revitalized, with a newfound national pride in its local cuisine. Chefs are looking to their roots to discover what makes their food uniquely British and how to make it the best it can be.

And, besides the avant-garde culinary creations coming out of the best kitchens in London, there are also countless British comfort foods that must be tried while in the country. Who hasn't binged a season or two of "The Great British Baking Show" ("Bake-Off" in the U.K.), in wonder at the infinite variety of pastry and puddings (desserts) available? From the savories to the sweets, it can all only be described in the most British way possible: moreish.