The Cuisine Long Considered Europe's Worst Is Making An Unexpected Comeback In London
There's one element of European travel that nearly everyone loves: sampling the local cuisine. That is, of course, until you get to the British Isles. Then, people's opinions diverge quickly. The butt of jokes for decades (centuries?), Britain's food has never been as enrapturing as that of its continental neighbors, like the many colorful French regions with their intoxicating cuisines.
But does it have to be that way? Truth be told, the culinary options in the United Kingdom are some of the most diverse and interesting in the world. Hundreds of years of empire-building have brought a wealth of influences, spices, and variety to the British Isles. And this world-class food scene has recently been revitalized, with a newfound national pride in its local cuisine. Chefs are looking to their roots to discover what makes their food uniquely British and how to make it the best it can be.
And, besides the avant-garde culinary creations coming out of the best kitchens in London, there are also countless British comfort foods that must be tried while in the country. Who hasn't binged a season or two of "The Great British Baking Show" ("Bake-Off" in the U.K.), in wonder at the infinite variety of pastry and puddings (desserts) available? From the savories to the sweets, it can all only be described in the most British way possible: moreish.
What exactly is British cuisine, anyway?
When you look at the history and influences that have shaped modern British food, it's no wonder that it's experiencing a resurgence. If there's one recurring complaint about the food, it's that it's brown, beige, and boring. The root of the problem may be the ubiquitous potato — after all, the starchy tuber accompanies many meals. But just as in Ireland, a country with a similar poor reputation and outdated notion about its food, dig a little deeper and you'll see that all of the parts are there to make an exceptional meal or two. There are wild game, fresh-from-the-water seafood, unique savory pies, and classic British puddings, just as a few examples.
Focusing on local produce that's fresh and in season, and combining international influences with British tradition, has led to an exciting new food scene in the U.K., and London in particular. Today, finding the right pub to visit for an authentic British meal takes some doing. These modern gastropubs are all the rage, and the menus you find in each are a unique culinary experience that ranges from exquisite world-class dining to humble working-class grub.
And then there are all the classic comforts and tourist favorites: things that typify everyday British cuisine that you think you know until you try it done well and done right. Two perfect examples: British fish and chips and the classic Sunday roast — both emulated the world over, but seldom duplicated well. And what of the classic afternoon tea? Those in the know understand that it isn't so much about the beverage; it's an entirely new meal squished between lunch and dinner, and an excellent excuse to try out some amazing gâteaux and pastries.
Best restaurants in London to sample British food
One of London's most touted British dining experiences is St. John, a Michelin-starred establishment that famously offers nose-to-tail dining. In his Barbican restaurant, owner and former chef Fergus Henderson makes use of "the whole beast" — incidentally, the name of his 2004 book. While he's no longer in the kitchen, Henderson is considered one of the most important modern British chefs. The restaurant has been open for more than 30 years and has spawned a family of its own, including Rochelle Canteen, owned by Henderson's wife, Margot.
But the menu at St. John may not be for everyone, and if you're looking for a more classic British gastropub experience, it shan't be hard to find it in London. You might look to the oldest restaurant in London: Covent Garden's Rules Restaurant, established in 1798. Rules is listed in the Michelin Guide and is a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice winner with a 4.3-star rating. And then there's Rick Steves' favorite London pub, the Anglesea Arms in South Kensington.
To sample another British staple, afternoon tea, you'll want to head to The Park Room, located in the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in Mayfair. The spot has the elegance you'd expect from its five-star surroundings, and their highly-rated afternoon teas are the talk of the town, with many visitors claiming it's the best to be had in all of London. The setting, the meal, the room, everything, is, in a word, posh.