Here's How Anthony Bourdain Always Found The Best Local Restaurants When Traveling
The late Anthony Bourdain is one of the most beloved travel figures of all time, and throughout his trips, he managed to dine at the most incredible local restaurants. If it's your first time in a new city, finding the best local restaurants might feel impossible. However, by applying some tips inspired by the famous foodie, you can eat like a local in Bourdain's favorite food destinations across the globe.
To start, Bourdain told Esquire in 2013 that he would often visit a local market to observe what foods the locals were actually eating. Another tip of his was to seek out advice online. The TV host's trick was to post on a community board before his trip, raving about a particular restaurant, which would prompt opinionated foodies to respond with better recommendations.
Bourdain also encouraged fellow travelers to be adventurous when it comes to food, and he led by example, trying dishes like a cobra heart (still beating, no less!) and fermented shark. Arguably, though, his best strategy for finding hidden gem restaurants was by talking and dining with locals, such as when he went out to Beverly Tofu in LA's Koreatown for an episode of "Parts Unknown" with local Angeleno and Korean American chef Roy Choi. Plus, if you're on a budget, this is a great opportunity to ask locals where the authentic, affordable dining options are.
Avoiding the tourist traps when dining
Conversely, Anthony Bourdain wasn't a fan of tourist traps, which he felt were the "biggest rip-offs in the world," as he described them in his Esquire interview. Rather than an authentic experience, he said they often create a "tourist-friendly version" of national dishes. Bourdain managed to avoid these restaurants by doing the work: talking to locals, visiting markets, perusing online forums, and embracing interesting, new dishes. Tourist traps might cater to a quick bite, which can be tempting if you're tired and hungry, but if you want a true, authentic experience, you'll need to do your homework.
So, what are some of the signs that a restaurant is a tourist trap rather than a local hidden gem? The first is the location. If the restaurant is located in a part of town frequented by tourists, such as tourist trap cafes in Italy near monuments, then you'll want to avoid it. Another sign is if the majority of people dining there are clearly tourists. Third, large menus out front that are written in English are typical of tourist traps. Lastly, a restaurant with plenty of tables and a small staff is often an indicator of a tourist trap since it's geared toward getting lots of people in and out as quickly as possible.