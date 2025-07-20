Here's How Anthony Bourdain Always Found The Best Local Restaurants When Traveling

The late Anthony Bourdain is one of the most beloved travel figures of all time, and throughout his trips, he managed to dine at the most incredible local restaurants. If it's your first time in a new city, finding the best local restaurants might feel impossible. However, by applying some tips inspired by the famous foodie, you can eat like a local in Bourdain's favorite food destinations across the globe.

To start, Bourdain told Esquire in 2013 that he would often visit a local market to observe what foods the locals were actually eating. Another tip of his was to seek out advice online. The TV host's trick was to post on a community board before his trip, raving about a particular restaurant, which would prompt opinionated foodies to respond with better recommendations.

Bourdain also encouraged fellow travelers to be adventurous when it comes to food, and he led by example, trying dishes like a cobra heart (still beating, no less!) and fermented shark. Arguably, though, his best strategy for finding hidden gem restaurants was by talking and dining with locals, such as when he went out to Beverly Tofu in LA's Koreatown for an episode of "Parts Unknown" with local Angeleno and Korean American chef Roy Choi. Plus, if you're on a budget, this is a great opportunity to ask locals where the authentic, affordable dining options are.