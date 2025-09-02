Pet Owners Swear By This Top Carry-On Pick That Keeps Furry Friends Gliding Through Airports
Have you ever tried to juggle a suitcase, an airplane-friendly pet carrier, and your sanity through a crowded airport? It's not fun, to say the least. That's where the Roverlund Ready-to-Roll Cabin Carry-On comes in. It's a pet-friendly case designed to make traveling with animals easier — but no, your dog or cat doesn't go inside the suitcase itself. Instead, it's built so their carrier can ride securely on top, turning chaotic airport runs into a smooth glide for both of you.
The Ready-to-Roll Cabin Carry-On is especially useful for pet parents thanks to its unconventional horizontal design, which lowers the center of gravity and creates stability. This allows pet carriers to ride comfortably on top. But just because it's got an unusual shape doesn't mean it's not roomy. The suitcase offers a 43-liter capacity, which means you can pack your carry-on for an entire week without feeling cramped while still complying with most airline baggage size restrictions. Also, gliding through the terminal is a breeze thanks to its skateboard-style wheels — it will feel more like you're cruising than hauling luggage. And at just 8.4 pounds, you can lift it into the security bin without breaking a sweat. The polycarbonate hard outer shell protects belongings from the inevitable bumps and scrapes of travel, and an exterior laptop pocket makes it effortless to pull out your gadgets whenever work (or TSA) calls.
Praise for the pet-friendly suitcase
Reviewers have consistently praised the Ready-to-Roll Carry-on for its maneuverability and resilience. A former senior editor at Strategist – New York Magazine's product review and shopping website – has shared how much she loves taking her Chihuahua, Coconut, in a carrier atop the Roverlund carry-on. "Coconut just glides," she said. "Even over bumpy sidewalks and badly tiled floors." In fact, it's become her default luggage, even when she's traveling without Coconut, she shared. In addition, a writer for GearJunkie also shared their enthusiasm about the carry-on, describing it as nimble and claiming they felt "like a figure skater" by how easy it was to glide around the airport with the case and its skateboard wheels. They also praised the convenience of the laptop pocket being in the exterior of the suitcase, as it makes the act of taking electronics out for TSA much smoother. The writer even let the carry-on fall down the stairs to test its strength, and it only got some light scuffing. However, they did point out some minor drawbacks, such as awkwardness on escalators due to its horizontal form.
Flying with your furry babies doesn't have to be complicated, but it seems like, for most, it is: According to a 2024 CivicScience study, almost half of American pet parents forgo air travel. The right travel gear — along with a pet-friendly airline — can make all the difference. As of this writing, you can order your own Roverlund Ready-To-Roll Carry-On through Roverlund's official website for $289.