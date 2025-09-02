A Stunning European Church Is Unfinished But Still Took The Crown As The World's Top Attraction

Barcelona has become one of the most overtouristed places in Europe, and with its many colorful wonders, like Antoni Gaudí's La Sagrada Família, it's little wonder why millions flock here. In fact, Tripadvisor's prestigious Travelers' Choice Best of the Best awards recently named this yet-to-be-completed basilica as the world's No. 1 attraction for 2025 under the "Things to Do" category, beating out the Eiffel Tower and world wonders like the Taj Mahal and Machu Picchu. It can't be denied that Barcelona is one of the most beautiful cities in the world — in fact, it's science! — and in large part, this is thanks to its architectural contributions from the late Gaudí.

According to Tripadvisor, its "Best of the Best" title is given to attractions that receive exceptionally positive reviews over a 12-month period, and to date, La Sagrada Família maintains a 4.7 rating with a whopping 167,500 reviews. A project whose first cornerstone was laid in 1882, construction of the church is still ongoing, though it has been a tourist attraction since it opened its doors to visitors in 1915, and it first welcomed public worship in 2010. Since its inception, all work toward building the church has been paid for by expiatory funds of generous donors and the public. Luckily, the basilica's massive popularity has allowed construction to speed up in the 21st century, since entry tickets are considered voluntary donations to this end.

The main structure of the building is nearly done, set to be finished in 2026 upon the completion of the central Tower of Jesus Christ, exactly 100 years after the death of Gaudí. It will stand nearly 566 feet tall, making La Sagrada Família the tallest church in the world.