A Stunning European Church Is Unfinished But Still Took The Crown As The World's Top Attraction
Barcelona has become one of the most overtouristed places in Europe, and with its many colorful wonders, like Antoni Gaudí's La Sagrada Família, it's little wonder why millions flock here. In fact, Tripadvisor's prestigious Travelers' Choice Best of the Best awards recently named this yet-to-be-completed basilica as the world's No. 1 attraction for 2025 under the "Things to Do" category, beating out the Eiffel Tower and world wonders like the Taj Mahal and Machu Picchu. It can't be denied that Barcelona is one of the most beautiful cities in the world — in fact, it's science! — and in large part, this is thanks to its architectural contributions from the late Gaudí.
According to Tripadvisor, its "Best of the Best" title is given to attractions that receive exceptionally positive reviews over a 12-month period, and to date, La Sagrada Família maintains a 4.7 rating with a whopping 167,500 reviews. A project whose first cornerstone was laid in 1882, construction of the church is still ongoing, though it has been a tourist attraction since it opened its doors to visitors in 1915, and it first welcomed public worship in 2010. Since its inception, all work toward building the church has been paid for by expiatory funds of generous donors and the public. Luckily, the basilica's massive popularity has allowed construction to speed up in the 21st century, since entry tickets are considered voluntary donations to this end.
The main structure of the building is nearly done, set to be finished in 2026 upon the completion of the central Tower of Jesus Christ, exactly 100 years after the death of Gaudí. It will stand nearly 566 feet tall, making La Sagrada Família the tallest church in the world.
Why visitors are captivated by La Sagrada Família
La Sagrada Família (or the Expiatory Temple of the Holy Family, as it's known in English) provides viewers the most evolved example of the organic — and what some might call eccentric — designs that Antoni Gaudí became known for. While he worked in Mudéjar and Gothic styles early in his career, he is remembered as a modernist architect — or one who emphasizes function in his designs, modern materials, and the use of natural light to create spaciousness. One can see these elements in La Sagrada Família, even as it's unfolding. In fact, many visitors have noted that part of what makes the church so special is that they are witnessing history in motion when they stand before it or step inside.
La Sagrada Famíla is full of interesting functional details whose design is inspired by Gaudí's close studies of the natural world. The internal structure of the church is supported by a forest of tree-like columns, with branches of different heights, rather than the historic flying buttresses of Gothic cathedrals. Vivid colors in the nave's stained glass windows take inspiration from the daytime light that shines through them: the Nativity windows to the east are blue like the dawn, while the Passion windows to the west are fiery red and orange like the sunset.
According to local guides, the best way to avoid Barcelona's crowds is to go in the afternoon. And Redditor u/beaveristired claims, "Honestly, I'm an atheist, but the jaw dropping beauty of the interior at that magic hour made me question my lack of faith." Another Reddit thread under the r/Barcelona subreddit called La Sagrada Família the "8th Wonder of the World." It's not just a church, but an evolving symbol of ambition, artistry, and collective human effort.