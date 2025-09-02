Situated Between Dublin And Belfast Is Ireland's Windswept Coastal Town With Sea Cliffs And Authentic Irish Pubs

On the island country known for scenic cliff sides and historic ruins, there's a small town in the northernmost part of Ireland that's loaded with medieval history, leprechaun lore, sea views, and plenty of pubs to warrant a visit. Carlingford, located on the Cooley Peninsula, is just about 10 minutes from the border of Northern Ireland. Situated between the major cities of Dublin and Belfast, it's a fascinating part of Ireland to add to any road trip itinerary.

Located about two hours north of Dublin, Carlingford is a coastal town that dates back to the 12th century. Nestled at the foot of the Slieve Foye Mountain, small streets and narrow lanes give away the town's medieval past. With sea cliffs lining the shore, the heart of the town is located right on the waterfront, in and around all of the ruins that maintain their dedicated space. This small town in Ireland's "Ancient East" is full of history and legends that defy all logic and rational thinking.

Carlingford is about equidistant between both the Dublin (DUB) and Belfast (BFS) international airports, each a drive of about an hour and 20 minutes away. The easiest way to get to Carlingford is to drive. If you're driving up from Dublin, stop in Dundalk, a historical town heavy on Irish culture, nature parks, and horse races. On the way to Carlingford, it's worth a visit to see Dundalk Bay or catch a horse race. If you start your journey in Belfast, make sure to check out St. George's, the city's hidden but lively market that is loaded with street food and other goodies. Regardless which direction you come from, you'll enjoy sweeping coastal views on one side and lush, green mountain views on the other.