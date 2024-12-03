The Lively Market Hidden In Belfast Rick Steves Suggests For Diverse Street Food And Goodies
Travel pro Samantha Brown says Northern Ireland is a budget-friendly, uncrowded European destination with gorgeous landscapes and a rich history, and other experts support this statement. In recent years, Belfast has emerged as a bright, exciting, and lively spot. It boasts all the classic Irish charm of its popular southern neighbor while remaining less expensive than other parts of the U.K. Belfast is an energized, vibrant spot bursting with life and undiscovered gems hidden around every corner, and even travel guru Rick Steves loves the iconic Irish city.
One of Belfast's greatest strengths over the last decade has been its flourishing food scene, which includes everything from Michelin-starred elegance to bustling street food stalls. According to Steves, one of the best places to discover is St. George's Market. It was once the largest covered market in Ireland and is now a haven for foodies. This wonderful, vibrant hub of mouthwatering, locally sourced produce is also home to creative artisan crafts, housed in a picturesque Victorian red brick and sandstone structure. It should be a mandatory addition to any Belfast itinerary and is the perfect place to eat, drink, and shop while you are in the city.
St. George's Market is a Victorian gem filled with flowers, food, and vintage treasures
St. George's Market was constructed towards the end of the Victorian period between 1890 and 1896 and has been open ever since, making it Ireland's oldest working market. It used to focus primarily on produce, fish, and meat and was filled with farmers, butchers, and fishmongers hawking their wares. These days, many of the more traditional market stalls have been replaced by a fabulous variety of street food pop-ups, flower stands, artisan crafts, and second-hand discoveries. On his website, Steves says, "It's a fun place for lunch and people-watching" on the weekends.
What kind of experience you have in St. George's Market depends on what day you visit. For the most traditional experience, you'll want to arrive on a Friday. With about 200 stalls, it is a staggeringly varied shopping experience, offering fresh meat, fish, fruit, and vegetables that rub shoulders with antiques, rare books, baked goods, and handmade knickknacks. For foodies, Saturdays are unmissable, as the weekend market offers an extraordinary array of local and international food stalls. The Belfast Bap Co. is an ideal place to start, serving up a mouthwatering breakfast classic of bacon, sausage, and egg wrapped in sumptuous potato bread. Finn McVeg is an ideal spot for anyone seeking something a little more plant-based, while the curries and Irish stews at Hotlips are to die for.
Sundays at St. George's combine the best of Fridays and Saturdays, with an additional emphasis on local makers and artisans, as well as some delightful live music thrown in to make things even more enjoyable. If you are looking for vintage treasures, a souvenir of your visit, or just a place to wander, Sunday is the day to visit.
Other markets in Belfast
Rick Steves recommends visiting places in Europe based on your interests, and Belfast offers plenty of markets and attractions for any type of visitor. Of course, St. George's isn't the only market in the city. Belfast is full of smaller but equally delightful hidden gems to explore, where you can find anything from fresh fruit and veggies to retro toys and vintage clothes. Smithfield Market is a showcase of everything great about this fascinating city. The original market was one of the oldest livestock markets in the city until it was tragically firebombed in 1974. Now, this market is a unique place to visit, full of original, curious, practical, and downright bizarre shops.
Belfast also boasts a spectacular Christmas market. From year-round stalwarts like Folktown Market to the pop-up Christmas shop, Made in AND, in the North Down museum, there are loads of places to pick up gifts and festive treats. The most impressive is the award-winning Belfast Christmas Market, held in front of City Hall throughout November and December. It is an immersive, exciting experience that has been running for 20 years and brings the Christmas season to life with over 100 stalls, live performances, storytelling, and plenty of mulled wine and mince pies. For other holiday-themed vacations, try visiting the best Christmas markets in Europe.