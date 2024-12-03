The Lively Market Hidden In Belfast Rick Steves Suggests For Diverse Street Food And Goodies

St. George's Market was constructed towards the end of the Victorian period between 1890 and 1896 and has been open ever since, making it Ireland's oldest working market. It used to focus primarily on produce, fish, and meat and was filled with farmers, butchers, and fishmongers hawking their wares. These days, many of the more traditional market stalls have been replaced by a fabulous variety of street food pop-ups, flower stands, artisan crafts, and second-hand discoveries. On his website, Steves says, "It's a fun place for lunch and people-watching" on the weekends.

What kind of experience you have in St. George's Market depends on what day you visit. For the most traditional experience, you'll want to arrive on a Friday. With about 200 stalls, it is a staggeringly varied shopping experience, offering fresh meat, fish, fruit, and vegetables that rub shoulders with antiques, rare books, baked goods, and handmade knickknacks. For foodies, Saturdays are unmissable, as the weekend market offers an extraordinary array of local and international food stalls. The Belfast Bap Co. is an ideal place to start, serving up a mouthwatering breakfast classic of bacon, sausage, and egg wrapped in sumptuous potato bread. Finn McVeg is an ideal spot for anyone seeking something a little more plant-based, while the curries and Irish stews at Hotlips are to die for.

Sundays at St. George's combine the best of Fridays and Saturdays, with an additional emphasis on local makers and artisans, as well as some delightful live music thrown in to make things even more enjoyable. If you are looking for vintage treasures, a souvenir of your visit, or just a place to wander, Sunday is the day to visit.