Self-Serve Kayak Rental 'Vending Machines' Are Wildly Popular In Europe (And They're Coming To America)
Convenience is always a winner, especially when it comes to travel or outdoor activities that require equipment. So imagine rolling up to a lake, river, or dock and unlocking a kayak with nothing more than your phone — no paperwork or rental counter needed. That's the beauty and reality of self-serve kayak rentals, essentially vending machine-like kiosks that are a growing trend, making waves across Europe and the United States. Much like bike-share programs, these stations give travelers instant 24/7 access to outdoor fun with just a scan and go.
A major player in the self-serve industry is Kayakomat. Founded in 2020, the company has rental locations in Finland, Sweden, Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, and Canada. The rental process is as easy as can be and quite flexible for those who may decide on a last-minute kayaking adventure or for the planner who wants to book in advance. Securing a kayak is as effortless as heading to the website or app, receiving a code, and scanning and unlocking your gear and other equipment, which includes a paddle and a life jacket. After that, you're on your way in a single or tandem kayak, and you can rent for as little as one hour or multiple days. Pricing varies based on location and length of rental.
In 2024 alone, Kayakomat dispensed more than 75,000 kayaks and stand-up paddleboards via its kiosks, according to Paddling Business. That demand is understandable for globetrotters used to quick, app-based convenience or for families or solo travelers who appreciate flexibility. Luckily, you don't have to head across the pond to Europe or north for a Canadian journey just to experience these self-serve kayak rentals. This convenience is growing and trending here in the United States, too.
Renting from a self-serve kayak kiosk in the United States
Whenever Watersports was founded in 2022 by two people on a mission to add ease and accessibility for those wanting to get out on the water. The company now has self-serve kiosks across the country in nearly 20 states, from Arkansas and Texas to New Mexico and Michigan (where you can kayak on the pristine waters of Michigan's Upper Peninsula). Some states have quite a few rental locations, while others just have one or two; the website makes it easy to search based on state or even state park, like Collier-Seminole State Park in Naples, Florida, an underrated Everglades gem. Each location page specifies what equipment is available (e.g., single or tandem kayaks, paddleboards) there and the hourly pricing. Whenever Watersports has a similar process to Kayakomat, with users reserving equipment, using a code to unlock gear, and returning it all accordingly. Their Paddling Basics & Safety video provides instructions, an online test, and a downloadable checklist. Before picking up their equipment, users must confirm their understanding of the instructions with a signature.
This brings up one issue that some may have with the self-serve stations. Though there's no denying the convenience, without an actual, trained professional onsite, safety oversights are more likely. Whenever Watersports expects paddlers to watch an online video, but who actually confirms that a paddler is wearing their life vest properly or that it even fits? Kayakomat's site also provides safety tips, for example, that users should paddle sober, check the forecast beforehand, and practice self-rescue before heading out. But even with this helpful advice, some people will ignore it. Like most experiences, this one is also "at your own risk." The convenience and technology of the self-serve options can't be beat, but without the added safety of a trained human being on the ground (or on the water), paddlers should have a clear understanding of water safety tips, similar to being familiar with safety tips when you're on a solo hike.