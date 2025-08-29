Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park Temporarily Reopens Its Iconic Sky Bridge For Breathtaking Fall Foliage Viewing

The Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park is built on six of the viaduct's original towers and extends to an observation deck 225 feet above the valley. There's even a section of the bridge made of reinforced glass, allowing you to see straight down to the valley floor, as well as offering a unique perspective on the bridge's impressive structure.

The iron viaduct over Kinzua Creek was first built in the 1880s. At 301 feet high and 2,053 feet long, there was no other viaduct on the planet that was higher or longer, according to the Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau. It was rebuilt with steel in 1900 as trains were getting heavier. By 1959, it was no longer used for rail traffic, and in 1970, the structure and the surrounding area opened as a state park. A tornado struck in 2003, severely damaging parts of the bridge. The Skywalk was later built on the towers that remained standing. Along with admiring the yellows, oranges, and reds of fall, you can still see twisted remains of the 11 towers that were taken out by the tornado.

While you're exploring this part of Pennsylvania, Bradford, a romantic getaway with great fall color, is just 30 minutes away. And the nearby Longhouse National Scenic Byway offers a delightful drive through the Allegheny National Forest.