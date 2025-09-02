North Carolina's Charming City Is An Outdoor Lover's Paradise With Mountain Views And A Thriving Arts Scene

Sometimes, taking a holiday to a charming small town ends up being surprisingly memorable, and the great state of North Carolina is brimming with these delightful little hamlets. Take the seaside town of Carolina Beach, a thriving coastal paradise, for example. Then there's Swan Quarter Bay, a sleepy village with bay views and fresh seafood. But just a little further inland, a mere 30-minute drive from Charlotte, the modest city of Gastonia hides oodles of charm with a side of spellbinding landscapes. Boasting a beautiful historic downtown, fun museums, and plenty of delicious local dishes, a trip to Gastonia will leave you with lasting memories.

For fresh air, take a stroll around one of Gastonia's many public parks, scattered between serene lakes and winding creeks. Rankin Lake Park has walking trails around the perimeter and pedal boats out on the water. Fishing piers await anglers with their rods, and parents can fire up a barbecue while children enjoy the playground. The banks of the South Fork Catawba River are dotted with idyllic hikes, and abutting Gastonia to the west, the towering outcrop of Crowders Mountain State Park rises above the blanket of trees, where steep trails to the summit reward hikers with panoramic views.

When the inspiration of nature has worn you out, head into downtown Gastonia and avail yourself of the delights that await. Browse the cozy antique shops for a unique souvenir, or spend the day wandering one of the museums. A visit to Gastonia in March means you'll catch the Gaston Multicultural Arts Xperience, a thrilling street festival with free admission. Food trucks offering mouthwatering fusion cuisine, desserts, and craft beers are a delectable accompaniment to the lively performances of cultural dance and music throughout the day. Gastonia might be a small town, but its charms are larger than life.