North Carolina's Charming City Is An Outdoor Lover's Paradise With Mountain Views And A Thriving Arts Scene
Sometimes, taking a holiday to a charming small town ends up being surprisingly memorable, and the great state of North Carolina is brimming with these delightful little hamlets. Take the seaside town of Carolina Beach, a thriving coastal paradise, for example. Then there's Swan Quarter Bay, a sleepy village with bay views and fresh seafood. But just a little further inland, a mere 30-minute drive from Charlotte, the modest city of Gastonia hides oodles of charm with a side of spellbinding landscapes. Boasting a beautiful historic downtown, fun museums, and plenty of delicious local dishes, a trip to Gastonia will leave you with lasting memories.
For fresh air, take a stroll around one of Gastonia's many public parks, scattered between serene lakes and winding creeks. Rankin Lake Park has walking trails around the perimeter and pedal boats out on the water. Fishing piers await anglers with their rods, and parents can fire up a barbecue while children enjoy the playground. The banks of the South Fork Catawba River are dotted with idyllic hikes, and abutting Gastonia to the west, the towering outcrop of Crowders Mountain State Park rises above the blanket of trees, where steep trails to the summit reward hikers with panoramic views.
When the inspiration of nature has worn you out, head into downtown Gastonia and avail yourself of the delights that await. Browse the cozy antique shops for a unique souvenir, or spend the day wandering one of the museums. A visit to Gastonia in March means you'll catch the Gaston Multicultural Arts Xperience, a thrilling street festival with free admission. Food trucks offering mouthwatering fusion cuisine, desserts, and craft beers are a delectable accompaniment to the lively performances of cultural dance and music throughout the day. Gastonia might be a small town, but its charms are larger than life.
Hikes, waterfront fun, and outdoor adventures in Gastonia, North Carolina
Anyone visiting Gastonia to experience the great outdoors should head straight to Crowders Mountain State Park. Spanning more than 5,000 acres, the park's two magnificent peaks serve as a magical backdrop for nature hikes, rock climbing, and fishing. Take the Pinnacle Trail starting from the visitor's center to reach the summit of Kings Pinnacle mountain, passing over monstrous boulders and shady laurels before opening up to spectacular countryside views. Several different loop trails meander to the peak of Crowders Mountain, where craggy overlooks offer distant views of the Charlotte skyline. Though manmade, Shorts Lake is no less magical, with a quaint fishing pier on the water offering peaceful views of the thick woods fringing the shore. Bring your own boats to launch or kayaks for a fun paddle, though swimming is prohibited.
Cross the state line into South Carolina with a visit to Kings Mountain State Park, tethered to Crowders Mountain State Park by the scenic Ridgeline Trail. The more adventurous visitors could attempt the border-hopping hike in an estimated seven hours, while the 12-minute drive is an easy alternative. Head out fishing at Lake Crawford or Lake York, both well-stocked with catfish, bass, and bream. If you're more of a history buff, don't miss the Living History Farm, a functioning replica of a 19th-century farmstead complete with a cotton gin, blacksmith's workshop, and livestock roaming amidst fruit orchards and a herb garden.
Back in Gastonia, travelers with kids in tow can delight in a more family-friendly adventure at Martha Rivers Park. The wooden castle-themed playground, complete with turrets and towers, will no doubt be a thrill. There's also a sandpit for digging, an obstacle course with balance beams, swings, and shelters for adults to relax.
Explore museums and grab delicious bites in Gastonia, North Carolina
Cultural sights can easily be enjoyed on a trip to Gastonia. For anyone who prefers learning about the great outdoors over actually being in the great outdoors, head to the Schiele Museum of Natural History & Planetarium. Various immersive exhibition halls take you on a wild adventure from the dark depths of the ocean floor to the coastal plains of North Carolina, complete with dioramas of wildlife and Native American settlements. The planetarium, one of the largest in the state, features a panoramic projection system to replicate the night sky, with narrated films whisking you through the galaxy and beyond.
Another spot of interest is the American Military Museum of Gastonia, a hidden gem filled with a multitude of artifacts. Displays range from the Civil War to both World Wars and the Vietnam War, including touching memorabilia belonging to Gastonia's own veterans. And once you've ticked off all there is to see in town, then drive south about 20 minutes and you'll reach Clover, South Carolina, part of the historic Olde English District, boasting friendly small town charm.
After you're done sightseeing, Gastonia's food scene awaits. From vibrant pubs and sports bars to bubble tea cafés, this quaint town has it all. Boasting a perfect score on Tripadvisor (at time of writing) is Constantine's Restaurant, a Turkish fusion joint which, according to one reviewer, is "the best restaurant in Gastonia." But a visit to the state wouldn't be complete without some comfort food, so don't miss Black's Barbecue, a '50s-era diner known for pulled pork sandwiches with barbecue coleslaw. And if you're in the mood for seafood, try The Captain's Cap, a favorite among locals for great service and stellar flavors. No matter where you go in Gastonia, you'll find something delightful.