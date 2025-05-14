One Of The Best Beach Towns In North Carolina Is A Thriving Coastal Paradise With Mouth-Watering Seafood

Have you ever wondered what makes the perfect beach town? For some, it's simply the peace and tranquility of being by the seaside. Others want the lively feel of a holiday town, with boardwalks, amusement rides, and a wide assortment of tasty treats. North Carolina boasts the widest variety of beachy scenes out of all the states, and trying them all is half the fun. And one of the best places to start is the area around Wilmington, where you'll find the charming seaside town of Wrightsville Beach and its close neighbor, Carolina Beach.

Few things identify an authentic beach town better than a stroll along its boardwalk. The Carolina Beach Boardwalk is frequently listed as one of the best in the nation: Fodor's rated it one of America's 12 greatest, and USA Today lists it as No. 3. The boardwalk serves as the town center and is the site of festivals, live music, arcades, bars, clubs, restaurants, and shops.

Carolina Beach is near the Cape Fear River and Wilmington, North Carolina. The sprawling dunes and beaches face east, toward the Outer Banks, and are known for their surf fishing, surfing, and general relaxing in the sand. The town occupies a narrow peninsula that surrounds an inner boat basin. You can find dock-front eateries, fishing or eco charters, and kayaking or paddleboarding to get you out on the water.