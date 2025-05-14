One Of The Best Beach Towns In North Carolina Is A Thriving Coastal Paradise With Mouth-Watering Seafood
Have you ever wondered what makes the perfect beach town? For some, it's simply the peace and tranquility of being by the seaside. Others want the lively feel of a holiday town, with boardwalks, amusement rides, and a wide assortment of tasty treats. North Carolina boasts the widest variety of beachy scenes out of all the states, and trying them all is half the fun. And one of the best places to start is the area around Wilmington, where you'll find the charming seaside town of Wrightsville Beach and its close neighbor, Carolina Beach.
Few things identify an authentic beach town better than a stroll along its boardwalk. The Carolina Beach Boardwalk is frequently listed as one of the best in the nation: Fodor's rated it one of America's 12 greatest, and USA Today lists it as No. 3. The boardwalk serves as the town center and is the site of festivals, live music, arcades, bars, clubs, restaurants, and shops.
Carolina Beach is near the Cape Fear River and Wilmington, North Carolina. The sprawling dunes and beaches face east, toward the Outer Banks, and are known for their surf fishing, surfing, and general relaxing in the sand. The town occupies a narrow peninsula that surrounds an inner boat basin. You can find dock-front eateries, fishing or eco charters, and kayaking or paddleboarding to get you out on the water.
Boil your way to beachside treats and fun in Carolina Beach
The first Carolina Beach boardwalk opened way back in 1887. Today, it extends between Harper and Hamlet Avenues, or roughly between the Hampton Inn and Courtyard buildings. Notable features include an ocean-view Ferris wheel over 100 feet tall and many other amusement rides, shops, and eateries. For a sweet treat, check out Britt's Donut Shop, which has been serving delectable donuts since 1939 and is often noted for having some of the best in the nation.
Searching for food, especially fresh seafood, isn't a problem in Carolina Beach. For an authentic experience, consider getting a to-go bucket from the Cape Fear Boil Company. The company provides everything you need for an authentic coastal boil, with your choice of shrimp, clams, crab, lobster, or combinations. It has a perfect rating on TripAdvisor and allows you to bring the party to a beach near you. Of course, there are also tons of places where you can go out for a great meal without worrying about cleaning up afterward. Around the center of town, you'll find no less than a dozen options to suit any budget and taste.
There's more to explore away from the beach. Carolina Beach State Park sits on the inland side of the city, facing the Intracoastal Waterway and the Cape Fear River. It's home to the Venus flytrap, a carnivorous plant, along with fishing, kayaking, and a marina for boaters. Lake Park is an 11-acre freshwater spot south of the boardwalk with quiet water views and a venue for local events. Five miles south of town, you'll find Fort Fisher State Historic Site, which has nature and a Civil War fortress to explore.
Stay on the water or the sand in Carolina Beach
This is a vacation town, and there is no shortage of places to lay your head. There are several beachside inns, including a few big-name chains you'll recognize, along the sands of Carolina Beach. There are also countless vacation rentals, from cottage homes a few blocks from the beach to swanky condos right over the sand. For a unique escape right on the water, try staying on a refurbished motorboat available on Airbnb — it's impossible to get closer to the water than that!
Like the other beach towns in the region, Carolina Beach's busiest time is during the summer holidays. A steady sea breeze helps moderate the temperatures, which average in the 80s between late May and late September. The off-seasons are mild and quieter, but many businesses may be closed, especially those along the boardwalk. Climatologically, the coldest day of the year is January 26, when temperatures average between 56 degrees in the day and 40 at night.
Despite its remote feel, Carolina Beach is actually a suburb of Wilmington; it's only a 30-minute drive to the River District, with its locally-owned shops and food options. About half a dozen airlines serve the Wilmington Airport, offering non-stop flights to 26 destinations nationwide. The result is one of the most easily accessible Carolina beach towns, perfect for weekend getaways no matter how far you're winging in from. While nearly everyone arrives by driving through Wilmington from the north, it's also possible to come from the south if you take the Southport to Fort Fisher ferry. The 35-minute boat ride costs $7 for regular vehicles.