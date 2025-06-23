This Sleepy North Carolina Village On The Coast Has Bay Views, Fresh Seafood, And Outdoor Recreation

North Carolina's coast is dotted with beautiful beaches and small, historic towns, from Hatteras Village, a secluded coastal getaway in the Outer Banks, to the best beach town in the state, Carolina Beach. One of the state's underrated coastal gems is Swan Quarter, an unincorporated little village on North Carolina's mainland. Situated on the northeastern shore of Swan Quarter Bay, an inlet of the Pamlico Sound, it's just across the Sound from the Outer Banks and Ocracoke Island. Founded in 1812, Swan Quarter — sometimes styled "Swanquarter" — developed around the fishing, oystering, and crabbing industries. Historic lore suggests the town was named either after an early state politician named Samuel Swann, though a more whimsical tale says the name is for the thousands of swans that reportedly "quartered" at the head of the bay.

Today, Swan Quarter is quintessentially coastal Carolina, with a friendly, small-town vibe despite its heavy seasonal traffic. Because it's home to a key ferry terminal, it's a popular stop for visitors catching rides to and from Ocracoke Island, one of the Outer Banks' most charming, beachy, and crowd-free spots. But Swan Quarter's also worth a stop in its own right, where you can catch the flavor of the Outer Banks without having to leave the mainland.

With two expansive wildlife refuges nearby, the area also offers some of the best birdwatching and nature photography in the state. The Swan Quarter National Wildlife Refuge is located here. With over 16,000 acres of inland salt marshes and forested wetlands that are protected habitats and the nearby Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge on Mattamuskeet Lake, the largest freshwater lake in North Carolina, the region is a haven for wildlife, from bobcats and black bears to the famous swans that still grace the area.