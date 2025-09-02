North Dakota's Wildlife-Filled Forest Brims With Tranquil Trails, Secluded Camping, And A Dazzling Lake

Bald eagles, white-tailed deer, beavers, and many other animals make their home in North Dakota's Turtle Mountain State Forest. Located just 13 minutes to the north of Bottineau and 90 minutes east of Kenmare — North Dakota's bird-filled Danish city — this state forest offers visitors an unforgettable getaway with hiking, camping, horseback riding, and much more. Additionally, you'll also find the beautiful Lake Metigoshe within the Turtle Mountains, perfect for those interested in kayaking, canoeing, and fishing.

Besides being a place for outdoor enthusiasts, a visit to the Turtle Mountain State Forest is a great opportunity for learning more about the Chippewa indigenous people who have resided in the area for centuries. The forest is also in close proximity to other recreational areas like Lake Metigoshe State Park 13 minutes away, the Turtle Mountain State Recreation Area 10 minutes away, and the Twisted Oaks Equestrian Campground located among the more than 7,500 acres that comprise the forest.

If you're set on visiting this pristine and scenic forest, then the Minot International Airport (MOT) in Minot — another of North Dakota's underrated lakeside destinations — is your best option. The airport stands an hour and 20 minutes south of the Turtle Mountain State Forest, so you'd need to rent a car upon arrival.