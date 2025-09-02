North Dakota's Wildlife-Filled Forest Brims With Tranquil Trails, Secluded Camping, And A Dazzling Lake
Bald eagles, white-tailed deer, beavers, and many other animals make their home in North Dakota's Turtle Mountain State Forest. Located just 13 minutes to the north of Bottineau and 90 minutes east of Kenmare — North Dakota's bird-filled Danish city — this state forest offers visitors an unforgettable getaway with hiking, camping, horseback riding, and much more. Additionally, you'll also find the beautiful Lake Metigoshe within the Turtle Mountains, perfect for those interested in kayaking, canoeing, and fishing.
Besides being a place for outdoor enthusiasts, a visit to the Turtle Mountain State Forest is a great opportunity for learning more about the Chippewa indigenous people who have resided in the area for centuries. The forest is also in close proximity to other recreational areas like Lake Metigoshe State Park 13 minutes away, the Turtle Mountain State Recreation Area 10 minutes away, and the Twisted Oaks Equestrian Campground located among the more than 7,500 acres that comprise the forest.
If you're set on visiting this pristine and scenic forest, then the Minot International Airport (MOT) in Minot — another of North Dakota's underrated lakeside destinations — is your best option. The airport stands an hour and 20 minutes south of the Turtle Mountain State Forest, so you'd need to rent a car upon arrival.
Hiking and wildlife watching along the Turtle Mountain State Forest and surrounding areas
The Turtle Mountain State Forest is a great place for enjoying serene hikes while surrounded by lush natural scenery. The forest's trails stretch for about 18 miles and are fit for biking and horseback riding. They're also pet-friendly, though dogs need to be kept on a leash. These hiking trails are considered to be moderate difficulty, and some of them, like the 2.2-mile Ruffed Grouse Trail, will take you all the way to the Dalen Campground.
The Windy Hill Trail provides hikers with stunning views of the forest's surrounding landscape. Additionally, you'll also find over 20 more miles of trails within Lake Metigoshe State Park, providing you with more trails to enjoy, such as the Old Oak Nature Trail, which stretches for 3 miles and should take hikers around two hours to complete.
Both the Turtle Mountain State Forest and Lake Metigoshe are great for wildlife watching. In fact, Pelican Point at Lake Metigoshe offers observation platforms perfect for bird enthusiasts, as the area is known for hosting unique species within the Flickertail State such as the merlin falcon and the magnolia warbler. Lastly, the Strawberry Lake Recreation Area and Turtle Mountain State Recreation Area both offer even more hiking trails to enjoy. The latter also provides horseback riding opportunities, and if you visit during the winter months, you can enjoy snowshoeing along most of the trails or snowmobiling along Lake Metigoshe State Park's Peace Garden Snowmobile Trail.
Other amenities and locations to enjoy within the Turtle Mountain State Forest
Other amenities and recreational areas near the forest include the Hahn's Bay Campground. Located 10 minutes away from the forest in the direction of Lake Metigoshe State Park, Hahn's Bay offers a primitive campground with access to toilets and plenty of chances for fishing and boating. Another option is the Twisted Oaks Equestrian Campground, which also offers access to campgrounds but no electricity or water hookups. Still, you'll find everything you need for a leisurely equestrian experience along the forest trails. Unfortunately, there are no stables in the area if you don't already own a horse, so you'll need to head south if you want horseback riding lessons. The Dalen Campground is another option for primitive camping while in the area, but don't expect too much out of the area, as it is kind of neglected.
The Mystical Horizons Scenic Overlook is another must-stop for visitors to Turtle Mountain, as is the Turtle Mountain Scenic Byway. This route will take you on a fun drive along the beautiful prairies, grasslands, and farmsteads encompassing the mountains. The byway also passes through Lake Metigoshe State Park.
Finally, the Strawberry Lake Campground is also equipped with campgrounds accommodating both tents and RVs. You'll also find plenty of camping and lodging opportunities at Lake Metigoshe. These range from cabins (prices per night starting at around $70 at the time of writing depending on cabin choice) to yurts (starting at $70 a night) to primitive campgrounds (starting at $15 per night). If, however, the Turtle Mountain State Forest and surrounding areas are not enough of an adventure for you, then consider taking a four-hour detour to Medora — North Dakota's gateway to the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.