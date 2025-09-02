High In New Mexico's Gila National Forest Is An Abandoned Town With Rusted Relics And Gold Rush Charm

Deep in the Gila National Forest of New Mexico sits a ghost town tucked away from civilization. Once a prosperous mining community with a population of up to 6,000 people, and a Wild West reputation, the now mostly-abandoned Mogollon, New Mexico welcomes visitors seasonally. However, this trek is not for the underprepared.

Mogollon is located off State Road 78, about 9 miles east of Alma in Southwest New Mexico, immersed in the Gila National Forest. Originally founded in 1876, the small town is now preserved by its dedicated resident caretakers. Looking like a Wild West movie set long forgotten, Mogollon is still partially operational today with a few small businesses to explore.

Before traveling into Mogollon, ensure that you're in comfortable clothes for New Mexico spring, summer, or fall weather, including closed-toe hiking shoes, and plenty of packed water and snacks. As you near the national park by vehicle, it's recommended to stop off locally and ask for directions.

To prepare for your drive into town, you will want a vehicle capable of handling off-road terrain, as Mogollon is located at 6,500 feet above sea level in Gila Wilderness mountains. Seasonally, a handful of are small businesses available during the weekends only, between the May and October months. Visitors can experience a local gallery, general store building, a historic theatre, antique store, a museum dedicated to the area's mining history, and can even grab a bite at an intimate restaurant. A trip to historic Mogollon requires advanced planning, starting with traveling into the region.