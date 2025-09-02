High In New Mexico's Gila National Forest Is An Abandoned Town With Rusted Relics And Gold Rush Charm
Deep in the Gila National Forest of New Mexico sits a ghost town tucked away from civilization. Once a prosperous mining community with a population of up to 6,000 people, and a Wild West reputation, the now mostly-abandoned Mogollon, New Mexico welcomes visitors seasonally. However, this trek is not for the underprepared.
Mogollon is located off State Road 78, about 9 miles east of Alma in Southwest New Mexico, immersed in the Gila National Forest. Originally founded in 1876, the small town is now preserved by its dedicated resident caretakers. Looking like a Wild West movie set long forgotten, Mogollon is still partially operational today with a few small businesses to explore.
Before traveling into Mogollon, ensure that you're in comfortable clothes for New Mexico spring, summer, or fall weather, including closed-toe hiking shoes, and plenty of packed water and snacks. As you near the national park by vehicle, it's recommended to stop off locally and ask for directions.
To prepare for your drive into town, you will want a vehicle capable of handling off-road terrain, as Mogollon is located at 6,500 feet above sea level in Gila Wilderness mountains. Seasonally, a handful of are small businesses available during the weekends only, between the May and October months. Visitors can experience a local gallery, general store building, a historic theatre, antique store, a museum dedicated to the area's mining history, and can even grab a bite at an intimate restaurant. A trip to historic Mogollon requires advanced planning, starting with traveling into the region.
Traveling into Mogollon and the Gila National Forest
There are three main ways to get to the Gila National Forest, and therefore Mogollon. The nearest airport to the national forest, Grant County Airport, sits two hours away in Hurley, New Mexico. The small Grant County Airport is only served by one commercial airline — Advanced Air, and will likely have limited flight options. The closest international airport to the national forest is the Albuquerque International Airport, which is less than a three hour drive by car. Staying directly in Albuquerque before re-locating or day-tripping to Gila National Forest gives plenty of lodging options, like their riverside neighborhood gem with trails and farm-to-table dining.
Many travelers may decide to stay in Silver City, New Mexico instead, which is four hours away from Albuquerque International Airport, and less than three hours from the El Paso International Airport in Texas by car. Once in Silver City, Mogollon is just an hour and a half drive at less than 75 miles away. Silver City is often overlooked, but is brimming with art, festivals, and a vibrant downtown.
For easy access into Mogollon, you will want to stay near the Gila National Forest, or find lodging in Silver City, like the Comfort Inn Near Gila National Forest off 1060 US-180, where you can expect to pay a starting rate of $133 a night, depending on the week day. If you choose to camp in the Gila National Forest, there are dozens of sites available for camping and cabin rental as well.
Take in relics from a gold rush era, including a historic graveyard
Your pilgrimage will reward you with up close views of historic buildings, built with a mix of stone and adobe-style. Rusting mine carts and weathered vehicles line the roads, untouched with gold rush charm. Remnants of the once booming mining community stand the test of time as well, housing old rails and chutes that ultimately lead to mine entrances that have been gated off– some surrounded by piles of old tools and supplies long forgotten.
Stop off for lunch at The Purple Onion Cafe, a small but brightly painted eatery open on Saturdays and Sundays from May through October. Visitors can also see the J.P. Holland General Store, the Mogollon Ghost Town Museum, small shops and galleries, and take in historic buildings left behind — ranging from former businesses to residential remains.
From downtown Mogollon, the curious can take a path to the historic local graveyard (known as Graveyard Gulch). However, it's important to note that visitors are advised to reach the cemetery by foot due to steep and challenging terrain that may be hard to navigate in most vehicles. Travel back in time as you hike, wandering through tombstones that honor young men who perished in the mines, amongst other community members gone too soon. The Mogollon Cemetery Archives are available to peruse in town as well, where documents are neatly kept in laminated binders. New Mexico is a land of stunning canyons, mesas, cliffs — and ghost towns you won't want to miss. With a bit of preparation, and a long list of unique sites to see, exploring Mogollon is worth the trek.