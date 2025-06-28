One Of Albuquerque's Best Neighborhoods Is A Riverside New Mexico Gem With Trails And Farm-To-Table Dining

Known for its warm weather and desert charm, Albuquerque is a great city to visit. But many travelers will be surprised to learn that there's a hidden gem neighborhood nestled along the iconic Rio Grande river: the North Valley. This smaller borough of the major metropolis offers greenery, outdoor activities, and a thriving culinary scene. The history of the area dates back to the 1600s with the original Pueblo communities, and it now has a population of over 11,000 people.

Visitors can easily fly into Albuquerque International Sunport, then drive 20 minutes to the North Valley, or they can use public transit, which takes about an hour. Unfortunately, the North Valley as an area is not very walkable, so visitors should plan on renting a car. Travelers to the Albuquerque area can generally expect highs around 90 degrees Fahrenheit in summer and lows around 29 degrees Fahrenheit in winter. If you visit when the weather is mild, consider taking a bike tour around Old Town to see iconic spots from "Breaking Bad" — Albuquerque is one of the best film cities in the country, and this is a fun way to see why.