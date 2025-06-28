One Of Albuquerque's Best Neighborhoods Is A Riverside New Mexico Gem With Trails And Farm-To-Table Dining
Known for its warm weather and desert charm, Albuquerque is a great city to visit. But many travelers will be surprised to learn that there's a hidden gem neighborhood nestled along the iconic Rio Grande river: the North Valley. This smaller borough of the major metropolis offers greenery, outdoor activities, and a thriving culinary scene. The history of the area dates back to the 1600s with the original Pueblo communities, and it now has a population of over 11,000 people.
Visitors can easily fly into Albuquerque International Sunport, then drive 20 minutes to the North Valley, or they can use public transit, which takes about an hour. Unfortunately, the North Valley as an area is not very walkable, so visitors should plan on renting a car. Travelers to the Albuquerque area can generally expect highs around 90 degrees Fahrenheit in summer and lows around 29 degrees Fahrenheit in winter. If you visit when the weather is mild, consider taking a bike tour around Old Town to see iconic spots from "Breaking Bad" — Albuquerque is one of the best film cities in the country, and this is a fun way to see why.
North Valley nature trails
The North Valley is a great place for people who want to explore New Mexico through nature trails. In the northern part of North Valley, travelers will find the Alameda access point to the Paseo del Bosque Trail, which goes through the Rio Grande's cottonwood bosque. Spanning over 17 miles, this trail welcomes both walkers and bikers and is open year-round. Just outside the North Valley area, travelers will find the Rio Grande Nature Center and State Park. The park offers 1.7 miles of trails as well as guided bird walks for those interested in seeing local wildlife.
Visitors to the North Valley should also be sure to explore the variety of cultural centers around Albuquerque, such as the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The center is only about 20 minutes away from North Valley by car, and it's a great place to learn more about Pueblo culture. It features a museum, a library, a teaching kitchen, and many other amenities. There's also the Albuquerque Museum, which is about a 20-minute drive from North Valley. The museum features both permanent and traveling collections, including a section dedicated to the history of Albuquerque.
Enjoy local New Mexican cuisine
New Mexico is a great state for foodies, as it's home to the small town of Hatch, known as the "Chile Capital of the World." Albuquerque is another great spot to find wonderful New Mexican cuisine, with many restaurants in the North Valley sourcing local ingredients. That makes it a great place for visitors who want to try food specific to the region. Visitors to North Valley should be sure to grab a reservation for Farm & Table. The restaurant sources its ingredients from local farmers and ranchers, and even has its own farm on the property. The restaurant also has a sister business, La Parada, that sells items from local artisans and collaborates with the restaurant on free community events throughout the year.
For authentic New Mexican food, visitors should stop at El Pinto, a restaurant that serves things like tamales, enchiladas, steak, and over 175 different types of tequila. For dessert, Cravin' Cookies and More sells handmade desserts (including cherry almond shortbread cookies, brownies, and frosted molasses cookies), and it emphasizes using local ingredients whenever possible. Still hungry? Head north to Madrid, a small town boasting charm, art, and a historic restaurant from 1899.