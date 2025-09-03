An Outdoor Wonderland Near The Heart Of Connecticut Is A Scenic State Park Full Of Cliffs, Swim Ponds, And Trails
A true gem within Connecticut — that's how several visitors on Tripadvisor refer to the Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth. With its 18 miles of hiking and biking trails, rock-climbing ledges, Native American caves spread throughout the park, and a beautiful pond and stream perfect for cooling off during the summer, this state park truly is an outdoor wonderland. Chatfield Hollow also holds a rich historical heritage. Native archeological treasures that can be found all throughout its 412 acres, which makes it a must-visit for any history buff living in or near Connecticut.
The Chatfield Hollow State Park can be found on Connecticut's Route 80, three minutes from Killingworth. The park opens daily from 8 a.m. until sundown and is open from the second Saturday in April through the first weekend of November, when it closes for the off-season. There are no entry fees for in-state residents and vehicles but for anyone coming from out of town, a small fee is required, ranging from $10 on weekdays to $15 on weekends and holidays at the time of writing. The park also allows for pets to visit as long as they're on a leash and kept away from the pond area.
If you're coming from out of state, then the closest major airport to Killingworth — where you'll enjoy some of New England's most unique summer activities — is the Tweed New Haven Regional Airport (HVN). The airport is located 35 minutes from both the city and the park with car rentals also available and ready to take you where you need to go.
Best things to do when visiting Chatfield Hollow State Park
There are plenty of outdoor adventures to enjoy when visiting Chatfield Hollow. For instance, you can go mountain biking: You'll find a variety of challenging biking routes, even for the most experienced of bikers. Some of these trails cross into Cockaponset State Forest, making them a popular choice for mountain bikers in Connecticut.
Hiking is also big at Chatfield Hollow State Park, and visitors have several trails to enjoy. The 0.22-mile Chimney Trail will take you over boulders and rugged terrain on a round-trip to the park's Indian Caves. Walking on both the Orange-blazed Deep Woods and Yellow-blazed Nature Trails leads toward Chatfield Hollow's wetlands, and the Paul Wilderman Boardwalk is a brief level path through the wetlands that links to the paved park road. Other routes will also guide you toward Cockaponset State Forest and other nearby parks. Visitors can also swim at Schreeder Pond and Chatfield Hollow Brook if the weather is nice, and fishing is also available.
For those interested in rock climbing, then the park's Main Wall with its many routes, pockets, and slabs will not disappoint. Some of these routes are designed for rope climbing, but you can find more traditional and challenging climbing opportunities at the Trad Crack, Clark Bar Crack, Shape Shifter, or Forearm Frenzy routes just to name a few. These rock climbing routes might not be some of America's best, but they will still provide you with quite the challenging experience.
Where to stay and eat after exploring Chatfield Hollow State Park
Engaging in the many outdoor sports and activities available at Chatfield Hollow is sure to work up an appetite. And while you won't find any restaurants or shops within the park, its picnic shelter area is perfect for enjoying a fun outdoor meal. The picnic shelter can be found near the Chatfield Hollow Brook, but in order to make use of the facility, you have to make a reservation in advance through the park service's website. However, you can also find free and available picnic tables, grills, and restrooms scattered around the park.
If you don't want to eat while surrounded by nature, then La Foresta Restaurant in Killingworth (four minutes away from the park) will surely delight you with its fine Italian cuisine. In case you're craving some warm comfort food, the New Great Wall Chinese restaurant — also just four minutes from Chatfield Hollow — is another good place to consider.
There are no campgrounds at Chatfield Hollow; however, the Chatfield Hollow Comfort Inn is conveniently located five minutes from the park. The inn offers rustic yet comfortable accommodations surrounded by the park's lush nature. Another option is the Riverdale Farm Campsite 10 minutes from Chatfield Hollow that offers both cabin rentals and campsites with electrical hookups (30 and 50 amp) starting at $160 per night for cabins and $60 per night for camping at the time of writing. Finally, another 10 minutes from the park in Chester — New England's timeless fairytale town — you'll find the Guest House Retreat & Conference Center offering comfortable rooms with air conditioning and high-speed internet.