An Outdoor Wonderland Near The Heart Of Connecticut Is A Scenic State Park Full Of Cliffs, Swim Ponds, And Trails

A true gem within Connecticut — that's how several visitors on Tripadvisor refer to the Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth. With its 18 miles of hiking and biking trails, rock-climbing ledges, Native American caves spread throughout the park, and a beautiful pond and stream perfect for cooling off during the summer, this state park truly is an outdoor wonderland. Chatfield Hollow also holds a rich historical heritage. Native archeological treasures that can be found all throughout its 412 acres, which makes it a must-visit for any history buff living in or near Connecticut.

The Chatfield Hollow State Park can be found on Connecticut's Route 80, three minutes from Killingworth. The park opens daily from 8 a.m. until sundown and is open from the second Saturday in April through the first weekend of November, when it closes for the off-season. There are no entry fees for in-state residents and vehicles but for anyone coming from out of town, a small fee is required, ranging from $10 on weekdays to $15 on weekends and holidays at the time of writing. The park also allows for pets to visit as long as they're on a leash and kept away from the pond area.

If you're coming from out of state, then the closest major airport to Killingworth — where you'll enjoy some of New England's most unique summer activities — is the Tweed New Haven Regional Airport (HVN). The airport is located 35 minutes from both the city and the park with car rentals also available and ready to take you where you need to go.