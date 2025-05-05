New England's Fairytale Town Is A Timeless Connecticut Gem With Riverside Ferries And A Cute Main Street

For a fairytale adventure, embark on a ferry ride to a real-life castle. Transporting travelers since 1769, the Chester-Hadlyme Ferry route cruises on a five-minute voyage across the Connecticut River, leading to Gillette Castle State Park. Shrouded in enchanting woodlands, the park's focal point is a modern medieval stone edifice dating back to 1914 built by former Sherlock Holmes actor and playwright William Hooker Gillette. Perched on a hill towering 200 feet above the river, the castle offers magnificent views from the top, and the park is free to wander during daylight hours. To explore the stunning 24-room fortress, self-guided castle tours are available for $6, and can be purchased in advance.

Before crossing the river back to Chester, complement your castle journey with a visit to East Haddam, a hidden fairytale town that offers an authentic slice of New England. The town's star attraction is the Goodspeed Opera House. Tucked into a beautiful historic building, the renowned theatre has produced over 250 musicals — 21 of which have made their way to Broadway — and has been honored with two Tony Awards for its contributions to American musical theatre. Be sure to check the calendar before your visit and snag a ticket to their current stage production for a dazzling evening of song and dance.

While you won't find lodgings directly in Chester, there are plenty of nearby accommodations to choose from. Settle into the idyllic Boardman House Inn Bed & Breakfast in East Haddam, or head back across the river to the Copper Beech Inn (about 5 miles south of Chester), which offers elegant rooms in a Victorian-style homestead for a classic Connecticut retreat.