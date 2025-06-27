New England's Best And Most Unforgettably Unique Summer Vacation Activities, According To Reviews

Approximately 30 miles to the south of Cape Cod is a charming, teeny New England island called Nantucket that is the true definition of a summer paradise. While it's a very small community with only around 14,000 permanent residents, the population more than quadruples during the months of July and August. This is one of the most delightful small towns in the United States for a summer getaway because you don't have to spend a bunch of money on attractions or really do anything at all to enjoy yourself immensely.

One of the low-pressure ways to appreciate the terrain freely is by riding a bike around the island. There are actually 35 miles of biking paths covering Nantucket that can provide you with a great perspective of the scenic surroundings. The town has a number of providers that rent out bicycles to visitors as well. For instance, Cook's Cycles offers an array of regular bicycles for adults and children, along with electric bikes for an even more leisurely experience. Wheels of Delight, Nantucket Bike Shop, and Young's Bicycle Shop are all conveniently located right in town, too.

If you prefer a more social experience, you could opt to join this guided Nantucket bike tour. It's run by an operator called Discover Nantucket Tours that's received high praise from former participants. One traveler reviewed their experience with the tour on Tripadvisor, writing, "This was a great way to get acquainted with central Nantucket historically, geographically, and culturally. Hugh was welcoming, accommodating, knowledgeable, and insightful. Highly recommended, especially for a first visit to the island."