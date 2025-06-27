New England's Best And Most Unforgettably Unique Summer Vacation Activities, According To Reviews
There are so many tempting corners of the United States to spend the summer months, but one of the most alluring of them all is the New England region. Located in the northeastern portion of the U.S., New England consists of six states in total: Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Vermont. While many travelers love to head to New England to experience the fall foliage, they're actually missing out on one of the best times of the year to visit: summer.
From late June through August, the icy chill of winter has long melted away and these East Coast destinations spring to life with some of the most memorable things to do in the whole country. The Islands team dove into the assortment of interesting activities across the region by foraging through reviews from travelers on Google, Yelp, and Reddit. Based on these opinions, we came up with this ultimate list of the best vacation activities in the New England region to spice up your summer.
Bike through the scenic surroundings of Nantucket, Massachusetts
Approximately 30 miles to the south of Cape Cod is a charming, teeny New England island called Nantucket that is the true definition of a summer paradise. While it's a very small community with only around 14,000 permanent residents, the population more than quadruples during the months of July and August. This is one of the most delightful small towns in the United States for a summer getaway because you don't have to spend a bunch of money on attractions or really do anything at all to enjoy yourself immensely.
One of the low-pressure ways to appreciate the terrain freely is by riding a bike around the island. There are actually 35 miles of biking paths covering Nantucket that can provide you with a great perspective of the scenic surroundings. The town has a number of providers that rent out bicycles to visitors as well. For instance, Cook's Cycles offers an array of regular bicycles for adults and children, along with electric bikes for an even more leisurely experience. Wheels of Delight, Nantucket Bike Shop, and Young's Bicycle Shop are all conveniently located right in town, too.
If you prefer a more social experience, you could opt to join this guided Nantucket bike tour. It's run by an operator called Discover Nantucket Tours that's received high praise from former participants. One traveler reviewed their experience with the tour on Tripadvisor, writing, "This was a great way to get acquainted with central Nantucket historically, geographically, and culturally. Hugh was welcoming, accommodating, knowledgeable, and insightful. Highly recommended, especially for a first visit to the island."
Embark on an ice cream, cheese, and cider tour around Waterbury, Vermont
Instead of running off to California or New York for sumptuous eats, consider a spot with delicious food that way fewer people know about: Waterbury, Vermont. With a population of just over 5,400 people, this small New England town usually doesn't end up on travelers' radars as a vacation-worthy destination at the heights of summer. However, it should absolutely be a contender for the interesting culinary experiences alone.
Start at the Cabot Creamery Store for a bit of savory before getting into the sweet stuff. You can grab yummy bites of various dairy delicacies. As one person commented on Tripadvisor, "A great stop to sample the varieties often hard to find. There are a variety of box pasta & cheese, cheese & jams, and more! A great stop when you're in the area."
Indulge in even more dairy in ice cream form at the Ben and Jerry's Waterbury Factory. This tour is equal parts informative and tasty with a former guest describing it in r/icecream: "The tour was great and you get an ice cream sample (our was mango) during the tour + we were given frozen chocolate chip cookie dough after watching the short movie of how Ben & Jerry's got started." Finally, you can conclude your day of eating out in Waterbury with an exploration of Cold Hollow Cider Mill where you'll have the chance to see the local cider being pressed and get a few more tastings of the libation for good measure.
Spend the night stargazing in Acadia National Park, Mount Desert Island, Maine
In the modern era with all its light pollution, it can be difficult to find places where you can truly appreciate the night sky in all its glory. Luckily, one of the best national parks for stargazing in America is located right in the heart of New England: Maine's Acadia National Park. Located on an amazing Maine island for a summer getaway known as Mount Desert Island, this is one of the most-frequented national parks in the U.S., receiving 4 million visits annually.
The stunning natural expanse is home to more than 120 miles of hikes that can accommodate families with young kids or pro trekkers. While it's great in the light of day, the best way to appreciate the environment is by booking a campsite online in advance and staying the night. This will give you a front row seat to the twinkling blanket of stars in the sky at Acadia National Park that come out when the evening descends.
Former visitors have had excellent luck with the stargazing at this Maine park during the summer. One individual shared their memorable experience in r/acadianationalpark. "You can see the Milky Way in Acadia!" they wrote. "The stars are very visible. Once during a trip up there a couple octobers ago I even got to see a big meteor shower."
Trek a loop hike around the Franconia Ridge through the White Mountains in Lincoln, New Hampshire
Take advantage of the temperate New England weather in the summer by setting off on the region's hiking trails. There are so many amazing spots to hike throughout the area, but one of the most scenic of them all is the trail around Franconia Ridge in Lincoln, New Hampshire. This is a loop that's a little less than 9 miles long in total, taking you directly through the landscapes of the striking White Mountains. The environment provides some truly incredible views along the way.
While that might sound a bit intimidating and it can be strenuous at points, people who have taken on the trail have said that it's manageable for most fit adults. "It's a beautiful trail and as with all of the white mountains, there's a decent bit of hiking on straight rock (granite?). So make sure to have footwear with good gripping," one person recommended in r/hiking. However, another commenter on the same Reddit post urged hikers to check the weather before embarking on the trail, writing, "The most important thing is to watch the weather forecast up to and including the morning you head out. Once you're on the ridge there aren't any real good bailout options, and you're very exposed to the elements."
Catch your own lobster dinner in Corea, Maine
There are so many mouthwatering places to get a lobster roll in Maine. Did you know that you can catch the shellfish for yourself in the summer, though? This is actually one of the most popular tours for visitors to do in the Maine fishing village of Corea where these one-of-a-kind "Catch Your Dinner" experiences are offered.
Everyone who participates ends up with their own lobster to eat. You have the option of getting it steamed on the pier for an immediate dinner with all the fixings including a dinner roll, hot butter, and juicy corn on the cob. Guests are also welcome to bring their own beer or wine. If you're not feeling social, you can take your catch home with you and the tour provider will give you all the instructions you need to steam it up like a seasoned pro.
Travelers are obsessed with this experience, with one writing on Tripadvisor, "If you are looking to learn the ins and outs of Lobstering from the friendliest people this is your place! Family owed and operated. Dan and Taylor were very informative and friendly. We got to see Seals, Puffins, Lighthouse and catching of live lobsters. "
Venture on a haunted history tour under the darkness of night in Salem, Massachusetts
Scattered across the New England region are some of the most haunted destinations in the world, such as the infamous city of Salem. This Massachusetts town has a long, spooky history that attracts a lot of curious travelers who want a firsthand look at the hauntings. If this type of borderline macabre activity sounds up your alley, you might get a kick out of a History and Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour this summer. The two-hour exploration of the city will take you back in time through four centuries of local history from the Salem Witch Trials to the modern era. Choose the option for the evening tour to take the creepy factor up a level as you're escorted through the dark streets by your guide carrying a lantern.
There are quite a few of these tours around the area and the Witches and Wicked Whispers Ghost Tour is another favorite option among travelers. "The tour we booked was Salem Ghosts! Sam was our tour guide, and he was fantastic!" an individual wrote of their experience on r/SalemMA. "He really brought the history and spooky vibes to the tour. There were so many interesting stories and cool stops along the way. The way Sam told the tales made everything even more engaging and added an extra spook factor. He interacted with the group and kept everyone together, which was great."
Hop aboard a whale watching cruise in Boston, Massachusetts
When New England thaws in the summer heat, it awakens the region's beautiful wildlife. Various species of birds, deer, and foxes come out. Even whales start making themselves known around the region's waters from May onward. You can catch a glimpse of these aquatic giants by joining this Whale Watching Cruise in Boston. During the summer, Boston is actually one of the best whale watching destinations on the planet. The creatures naturally swim through the waters during the season to the North Atlantic, so this is where you want to be to witness them in the wild.
You'll set off from Boston Harbor for a nearly four-hour journey in search of minke, fin, and humpback whales. The entire time, you'll get to hear tidbits from your guide about the majestic animals and the area. Former participants have given the tour company high praise, with one person writing on Google Reviews, "We took the whale watching tour. It was a fulfilling trip had many whale sightings and saw some cool whale breaching activities as well. Staff was knowledgeable and friendly." However, they also recommended planning for sea sickness because you'll be very susceptible to a bout of it out in the wide open ocean.
Have a romantic date at a lavender farm in Killingworth, Connecticut
If you need a romantic date activity in New England to sweep your partner off their feet, look no further than Lavender Pond Farm in Killingworth, Connecticut. This purple slice of heaven covers a full 25 acres. From June to August, the fields of more than 10,000 lavender plants bloom in rich purples and it creates a very special atmosphere on a summer's day.
Visitors have been enamored with their time at Lavender Pond Farm. One person described on Yelp, "We love the chickens named after Broadway musical characters, the little train, the shop with all the great smelling lavender items many hand sewn by the owner, the picnic areas (you can 100 bring food in from outside and sit & relax & enjoy)." Expectedly, the property's gift shop totes lavender-centered products you can take home with you.
While simply setting up a picnic and chatting the day away is wonderful, there are more things to do if you need some additional entertainment. Visitors are welcome to play corn hole on the facilities and there is even a massive chess board ready for games. Families traveling with kids may love the chickens strolling around the grounds and the adorable fairy gardens as well.
Catch a film under the night sky at the drive-in in Massachusetts or Rhode Island
Take it back to the 1950s by grabbing a bucket of buttery popcorn and spending the night watching the latest movie release from the comfort of your car's front seat. Even though drive-in movie theaters are often regarded as an outdated concept, they're still very much alive and well in the New England region. Specifically, there are two top-notch drive-in theaters in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The Wellfleet Drive-In and Cinemas has been entertaining patrons since 1957. To this day, it still opens up from Memorial Day to Labor Day as the only attraction of its kind in the Massachusetts' Cape Cod area and it puts on double features all summer long. As one individual in r/CapeCod put it plainly, "Tough to beat a nostalgic night at the wellfleet drive-in."
If you want more movie options or you're bringing young children along to the film, Rhode Island's Rustic Tri-View Drive-In might be a better fit. It has three screens where features play every night of the summer. This typically includes one to two kid-friendly movies and at least one flick for the adults.
Soar over the New England wilderness in a hot air balloon from Quechee, Vermont
Yes, it's true: You can take off on one of the best hot air balloon rides in the world without ever leaving the New England region. All you have to do is take a trip out to the cute town of Quechee, Vermont, for this summer adventure through the skies. As one person recently praised on Google Reviews, "Chris is one of the best pilots in Quechee Vermont. He puts safety first. He is very caring and friendly. You won't be disappointed by your balloon ride it's a once in a lifetime opportunity that you will remember for years. Highly recommend quechee Balloon Rides."
This is such a beloved activity around the area during the warmer times of the year that the town has actually been putting on the Annual Quechee Balloon Festival for 45 years, during which dozens of these colorful balloons launch into the air. It's still very possible to take one of these hour-long rides outside of this eventful weekend, though. Just be sure to check out the Quechee Balloon Rides website to make reservations in advance because the balloons only go out when the weather permits to ensure the utmost safety.
Eat your heart out at unique food festivals across all six New England states
Spend this summer indulging your every culinary craving by visiting New England's many food festivals. Due to its prime East Coast location, New England actually has some of the best summer food festivals in the United States. There's a big variety of options depending on your tastes, too.
In Connecticut, you can eat as many oysters as you can handle at the Milford Oyster Festival that's been going down every year for half a century so far. Anyone visiting Rockland, Maine, from July 30 to August 3 can't miss the Maine Lobster Festival that has free entry and endless treats from lobster Caesar salad to lobster mac & cheese. Vermont has the Cheesemakers Festival on August 10 or you can treat yourself at the New Hampshire Bacon & Beer Festival (already took place for 2025). Alternatively, you can catch the Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival in Rhode Island and three locations across Massachusetts throughout August.
Methodology
Our picks for the best activities across New England in the summertime were established by first combing through long lists of attractions, tours, and experiences throughout the region that are mainly available from June through August. These activities were discovered on platforms like this large calendar of events for the New England region. We also utilized Google Maps and Reddit threads to source the best things to do.
Focusing on the activities that are only available or best enjoyed during this brief summer window, we read through visitor feedback on Google Reviews, Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Yelp to gather real insight on each activity. Using this information, we determined the most unique and interesting things to do around the area during the season. To finish it off, we consulted attraction and event websites to gather further details that would be helpful to visitors.