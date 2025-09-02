An Hour Outside Of Savannah Is Georgia's Coastal Wildlife Reserve Brimming With Birds, Hikes, And Gators
If you're planning a trip to Savannah, you probably know that it's home to romantic and Parisian-like parks and that it has plenty of historic taverns and restaurants to check out. (It is one of America's most underrated foodie destinations, after all.) But if you're looking for an outdoor getaway during your visit, Savannah has you covered there, too. The Georgia city is also the gateway for the Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge, a haven for more than 300 different bird species as well as the American alligator. Visitors can also enjoy the 17 different hiking trails spread through the refuge, perfect for enjoying some bird-and-gator-watching just 50 minutes south of Savannah.
The Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is part of Georgia's Colonial Coast Birding Trail, offering birders and nature lovers more than 18 different sites to explore. The 2,762 acres of marshes, forests, fields, and grasslands along the Harris Neck NWR will provide you with plenty of birding opportunities and close encounters with other animals like armadillos without having to move to a different location. Another plus to this refuge is how unique the landscape is, as it used to be a World War II Air Force Base.
The refuge is close to the city of Townsend, Georgia, just seven miles from Interstate 95. If you're flying in to experience the whole area, the closest major airport to both Townsend and the Harris Neck NWR is Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV).
Best things to do when visiting the Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge
The Harris Neck NWR features more than 20 miles of trails spread throughout the grounds. One of these trails is actually the Wildlife-Drive Road, which takes you on a four-mile looping tour around the refuge. This is a great opportunity to do some wildlife watching and photography from your car, as you can spot the white-tailed deer, rabbits, foxes, and other resident animals as you roll through.
Hiking will get you even closer to these and other seasonal species, like roseate spoonbills and monarch butterflies. Trails such as the West Woody Pond Trail will take you around Woody Pond, where sunbathing baby alligators are a common sight during the late spring and early summer. This handy map of the Harris Neck NWR's trails will help you explore these routes — including the Historic Trail and Airfield Perimeter Loop, which takes you close to the WWII Air Force site. All of the trails can also be explored by bike, if that's your preference.
Harris Neck is also a good spot for outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, although you will need to have the necessary paperwork before you take part (both a license and a permit for fishing, and a permit and a copy of the NWR's regulations to hunt). As always, it's smart to check for the latest updated information before you embark on your trip. These inquiries should be addressed to the Savannah Coastal Refuges Complex headquarters.
Accommodations near the Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge
While visitors to Harris Neck might feel tempted to spend the night at the refuge, it is important to note that camping is not allowed on the premises. However, both campers and those seeking more comfortable overnight accommodations will find plenty of opportunities in Townsend as well as back in Savannah.
Located just 20 minutes from the refuge near exit 58 on Interstate 95 is the Lake Harmony RV Park. The site provides campers with spots to refill tanks, electrical hookups, free WiFi, laundry facilities, and much more. Daily rates start around $50 as of this writing. For more traditional accommodations, the Motel 6 in Townsend is just 20 minutes from the NWR and offers a 24-hour front desk, free WiFi, and laundry service. The motel has its own restaurant and rates per night start at around $60.
Savannah offers many more hotel options to choose from. Some relatively budget-friendly options include the Comfort Inn Savannah, starting at around $90 per night and offering guests free breakfast, and the Best Western Central Inn, which also offers a free breakfast with rates starting at around $100. According to previous guests on TripAdvisor, the rooms are clean and the staff is friendly.