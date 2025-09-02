An Hour Outside Of Savannah Is Georgia's Coastal Wildlife Reserve Brimming With Birds, Hikes, And Gators

If you're planning a trip to Savannah, you probably know that it's home to romantic and Parisian-like parks and that it has plenty of historic taverns and restaurants to check out. (It is one of America's most underrated foodie destinations, after all.) But if you're looking for an outdoor getaway during your visit, Savannah has you covered there, too. The Georgia city is also the gateway for the Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge, a haven for more than 300 different bird species as well as the American alligator. Visitors can also enjoy the 17 different hiking trails spread through the refuge, perfect for enjoying some bird-and-gator-watching just 50 minutes south of Savannah.

The Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is part of Georgia's Colonial Coast Birding Trail, offering birders and nature lovers more than 18 different sites to explore. The 2,762 acres of marshes, forests, fields, and grasslands along the Harris Neck NWR will provide you with plenty of birding opportunities and close encounters with other animals like armadillos without having to move to a different location. Another plus to this refuge is how unique the landscape is, as it used to be a World War II Air Force Base.

The refuge is close to the city of Townsend, Georgia, just seven miles from Interstate 95. If you're flying in to experience the whole area, the closest major airport to both Townsend and the Harris Neck NWR is Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV).