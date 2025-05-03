Savannah's Oldest And Most Romantic Park Is A Serene Georgia Escape With Parisian Inspiration And Charm
Savannah is one of the most popular destinations in all of Georgia, with around 17 million visitors flocking to its cobblestone streets each year. Founded in 1733, Georgia's oldest city is a walkable gem filled with historic buildings, Southern charm, and a variety of lush parks perfect for enjoying a breezy afternoon surrounded by nature. But of all the incredible spots in Savannah, few are as beloved as Forsyth Park. Embedded right in the heart of town, the 30-acre green space is overflowing with Parisian influence. Along with a few walking paths and play areas, it's home to a few tennis and basketball courts, making it a hub for all sorts of activities.
Whether you're going for a jog or relaxing with a picnic, it's impossible to ignore the romantic beauty of Forsyth Park. The northern section is arguably the most picturesque, as its lovely pathways are set beneath a canopy of mature trees, their branches arching outwards to form natural tunnels covered in Spanish moss. Historic streetlamps and benches line its brick plaza, at the center of which is a dramatic fountain — the main attraction of photographers visiting town.
The perimeter of Forsyth Park is fringed with mansions, each more magnificent than the last. A few monuments and memorials are scattered throughout Forsyth's green space, along with a small restaurant and bandshell for outdoor performances. It's easy to spend a romantic afternoon exploring Forsyth Park, indulging in a laid-back brunch, taking in a musical performance, or just basking in the charming atmosphere surrounding its historic fountain.
Visiting Forsyth Park in Savannah
Despite its popularity and abundance of amenities, Forsyth Park remains entirely free to visit. Not only is the park open to the public, but you'll find bountiful free parking on most of the streets in its vicinity. There's also a small lot near the bandshell — though count on this to be full during peak season and weekends.
If you're looking for the most relaxing way to spend time here, consider first settling in at Collins Quarter for a bite to eat. With plenty of outdoor seating overlooking Forsyth Park and an extensive drinks menu, it's the perfect way to start your afternoon. You could also walk over to one of Savannah's most iconic restaurants, which is just a few blocks away and only open for a few hours each day. Once you're done with your meal, you can stroll the shaded pathways in and around Forsyth's 30 acres of green space. Be sure to pop into the Garden of Fragrance, as its colorful flowers and wrought iron fencing make for dramatic photos.
End your time in Forsyth Park at its fountain and brickwork plaza. Inspired by Parisian fountains at the Place de la Concorde, it's a lively environment filled with locals and tourists, artists and musicians. The fountain was installed in 1858 (not quite 20 years after the park first opened), and the romantic centerpiece is easy to enjoy thanks to the many surrounding benches. Looking for more Parisian influences? Venture over to Savannah's charming market for curated treasures, where you'll enjoy vintage shops, delectable pastries, and arresting Victorian-era architecture.