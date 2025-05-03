Savannah's Oldest And Most Romantic Park Is A Serene Georgia Escape With Parisian Inspiration And Charm

Savannah is one of the most popular destinations in all of Georgia, with around 17 million visitors flocking to its cobblestone streets each year. Founded in 1733, Georgia's oldest city is a walkable gem filled with historic buildings, Southern charm, and a variety of lush parks perfect for enjoying a breezy afternoon surrounded by nature. But of all the incredible spots in Savannah, few are as beloved as Forsyth Park. Embedded right in the heart of town, the 30-acre green space is overflowing with Parisian influence. Along with a few walking paths and play areas, it's home to a few tennis and basketball courts, making it a hub for all sorts of activities.

Whether you're going for a jog or relaxing with a picnic, it's impossible to ignore the romantic beauty of Forsyth Park. The northern section is arguably the most picturesque, as its lovely pathways are set beneath a canopy of mature trees, their branches arching outwards to form natural tunnels covered in Spanish moss. Historic streetlamps and benches line its brick plaza, at the center of which is a dramatic fountain — the main attraction of photographers visiting town.

The perimeter of Forsyth Park is fringed with mansions, each more magnificent than the last. A few monuments and memorials are scattered throughout Forsyth's green space, along with a small restaurant and bandshell for outdoor performances. It's easy to spend a romantic afternoon exploring Forsyth Park, indulging in a laid-back brunch, taking in a musical performance, or just basking in the charming atmosphere surrounding its historic fountain.