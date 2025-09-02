Rome's Wildly Romantic Landmark Is Surprisingly Disappointing And Could Land You With A Fine

While it's true that the Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti, better known as the Spanish Steps, are one of Rome's most photographed landmarks, rising elegantly in terraces between the ornate architecture of the Piazza di Spagna and the impressive Trinità dei Monti church, first-time visitors are often surprised by their lack of panache. They are, after all, just a set of (admittedly ornate) steps. And while once upon a time you could laze away a romantic Sunday afternoon people-watching and viewing the burning amber of a Roman sunset from the steps, lending them a romantic use for Baudelaire-esque flanerie, these days, even simply sitting down presents a complex issue for the unwary tourist.

Indeed, linger on the Spanish Steps for too long and you could find yourself hit with a €250 (around $291) fine, as current rules forbid resting on the steps, enacted to protect the 18th-century Baroque staircase from wear and tear caused by the Italian capital's ever-growing crowds. Do damage to the steps and the fine rises to a steep, but justifiable €400 ($460). The rules came about after an extensive €1.5m ($1.7m) renovation project funded by Italian jewelers Bulgari, which, along with bringing the steps back to their former beauty, celebrated the 130th anniversary of their creation.

But the monetary fine is only one of the measures the Italian authorities have levied against unmindful tourists taking a rest after hiking over Rome's tipsy cobbles. The first step is a loud, embarrassing whistle aimed at those sitting down, sometimes followed by a brisk shooing, a bit like chasing a pigeon who was trying to steal your lunch.