Rome's Wildly Romantic Landmark Is Surprisingly Disappointing And Could Land You With A Fine
While it's true that the Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti, better known as the Spanish Steps, are one of Rome's most photographed landmarks, rising elegantly in terraces between the ornate architecture of the Piazza di Spagna and the impressive Trinità dei Monti church, first-time visitors are often surprised by their lack of panache. They are, after all, just a set of (admittedly ornate) steps. And while once upon a time you could laze away a romantic Sunday afternoon people-watching and viewing the burning amber of a Roman sunset from the steps, lending them a romantic use for Baudelaire-esque flanerie, these days, even simply sitting down presents a complex issue for the unwary tourist.
Indeed, linger on the Spanish Steps for too long and you could find yourself hit with a €250 (around $291) fine, as current rules forbid resting on the steps, enacted to protect the 18th-century Baroque staircase from wear and tear caused by the Italian capital's ever-growing crowds. Do damage to the steps and the fine rises to a steep, but justifiable €400 ($460). The rules came about after an extensive €1.5m ($1.7m) renovation project funded by Italian jewelers Bulgari, which, along with bringing the steps back to their former beauty, celebrated the 130th anniversary of their creation.
But the monetary fine is only one of the measures the Italian authorities have levied against unmindful tourists taking a rest after hiking over Rome's tipsy cobbles. The first step is a loud, embarrassing whistle aimed at those sitting down, sometimes followed by a brisk shooing, a bit like chasing a pigeon who was trying to steal your lunch.
More of Rome's 'Urban Decorum' rules... and where to sit instead of the Spanish Steps
As part of Rome's Urban Decorum rules, there are now quite a few things you can be fined for in the city, but we'll stick, for brevity's sake, to those that are most likely to ensnare tourists. One of the most obvious is taking a La Dolce Vita-inspired, Anita Ekberg-esque dip in one of Rome's fountains, with fines as much as €500 ($582) dished out in recent months. Even sitting on or dipping your toes into Trevi Fountain — where tourists throw around €1m ($1.1m) into the water for good luck each year — is a punishable transgression.
Another no-no is dressing as a centurion, but the reason for this one might prove quite helpful. If you've visited Rome in the past, particularly the Colosseum, you may have seen the plastic-sword-wielding centurions who demand euros for photographs. This anti-ancient-Roman cosplay measure is to prevent that particular scam. A slightly less obvious rule is eating anything "messily" by a monument, which, considering the amount of gelato tourists go through while strolling through Rome's streets, seems like a tough one to enforce. While there have been relatively few reports of actual fines for simply eating (they seem to be handed out only after repeated warnings are given), some people have reported being told off by the self-policing locals for sitting while eating.
If you really must rest your feet while in Rome, then you'll find plenty of benches and cafes. And you can sit and watch Rome go by, surrounded by the city's staggering beauty, in places like the beautiful parklands of idyllic Villa Doria Pamphili and on the back of a horse-pulled carriage — one of our most romantic picks for Rome. Just be careful you don't spill your gelato.