Italy's Lavish Roman Park Right Outside Of Vatican City Is A Lush Public Garden
If you are looking for a place to relax in Rome, head to the largest park in the city which conceals maze-like hedges, ornate fountains, walking trails, and pine groves set around a beautiful family villa. This lavish park is none other than the stunning Villa Doria Pamphili (sometimes referred to as the Villa Pamphilij) — the former private estate of the Pamphili family. The park is just west of the bohemian Trastevere district, and only a short distance from the border of Vatican City and the sublime St. Peter's Cathedral. The park itself takes up an impressive and quite stunning 5.6-mile-long piece of Rome's Gianicolense district. Well concealed from the city's crowds, this is an ideal spot to add to the list of the most romantic destinations in Rome.
While relatively hidden from Rome's grand sights like the Colosseum, the Villa Doria Pamphili is easy to find, whether you're walking or taking public transport. If you're already in Central Rome, then walking to the park is easiest. As it's quite a large park, there are four main entrances. The entrance on the northern side, closest to Trastevere, is generally best, and you can take the bus numbers 115, 710, and 870 from various places in Rome to the Carini San Pancrazio bus stop. The easiest way to access Villa Doria Pamphili is from Trastevere. Take tram 8 towards Casaletto to Gianicolense Colli Portuensi, and walk the 1.2 miles to the park.
Exploring the Villa Doria Pamphili park
As Rome's biggest public park, you'll find Villa Doria Pamphili full of Roman locals jogging, picnicking, and escaping Rome's summertime heat under emblematic umbrella pines. The 450-acre park is split into various sections, like the Valle dei Daini (valley of the deer), an old hunting ground for the Pamphili family, and the peaceful Lake of the Belvedere, a scenic lake surrounded by woodland. The 17th-century Casino del Bel Respiro, or the Villa Vecchia (Old Villa) as it's also known, is a highlight of the park's architectural attractions, with an avenue adorned with first and second-century Roman statues and an ornate facade inset with more statues. The villa was once the home of the Pamphili family, but is now an official seat of the Italian government, open for very limited guided tours (exclusively in Italian).
More easily accessible is Villa Doria Pamphili's impressive collection of fountains that ornament the landscaped gardens, like the Fontana del Cupido, a large circular, tiered fountain with four human pillars holding up the top basin and the Villa Vecchia as a striking backdrop. The Villa Doria Pamphili park is open every day from 7 a.m. to sunset. Keep in mind that different seasons have different closing times, with the park closing in summer around 9 p.m. and at 8 p.m. in the winter. There's no entrance fee for Villa Doria Pamphili, making it an ideal addition to an itinerary of free things to do in Rome. After you are done exploring the park and the city, escape the hustle and bustle by checking out the easiest and most incredible day trips from Rome.