If you are looking for a place to relax in Rome, head to the largest park in the city which conceals maze-like hedges, ornate fountains, walking trails, and pine groves set around a beautiful family villa. This lavish park is none other than the stunning Villa Doria Pamphili (sometimes referred to as the Villa Pamphilij) — the former private estate of the Pamphili family. The park is just west of the bohemian Trastevere district, and only a short distance from the border of Vatican City and the sublime St. Peter's Cathedral. The park itself takes up an impressive and quite stunning 5.6-mile-long piece of Rome's Gianicolense district. Well concealed from the city's crowds, this is an ideal spot to add to the list of the most romantic destinations in Rome.

While relatively hidden from Rome's grand sights like the Colosseum, the Villa Doria Pamphili is easy to find, whether you're walking or taking public transport. If you're already in Central Rome, then walking to the park is easiest. As it's quite a large park, there are four main entrances. The entrance on the northern side, closest to Trastevere, is generally best, and you can take the bus numbers 115, 710, and 870 from various places in Rome to the Carini San Pancrazio bus stop. The easiest way to access Villa Doria Pamphili is from Trastevere. Take tram 8 towards Casaletto to Gianicolense Colli Portuensi, and walk the 1.2 miles to the park.